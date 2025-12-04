Korea’s Top Mobile Pay App Debuts U.S. Options Trading via Devexperts Technology

Key Moments

Eugene Investment & Futures has introduced U.S.-listed equity and index options trading for South Korean retail investors through the country’s most-used mobile payment platform.

The new service is powered by Devexperts’ DXtrade backend, dxFeed real-time market data, and OPRA options feeds routed via AWS servers located in South Korea.

The platform went live this week with full OPRA coverage and a scalable architecture designed to handle several hundred thousand active users.

US Options Access for Korean Retail Traders

Eugene Investment & Futures has launched trading in U.S.-listed equity and index options for South Korean retail clients, extending access to complex options strategies through the country’s most-used mobile payment application for the first time.

The Seoul-headquartered brokerage selected Devexperts to deliver the underlying trading infrastructure. The solution combines Devexperts’ DXtrade platform on the backend with a bespoke mobile interface, supported by real-time market data supplied by dxFeed. To reduce latency between U.S. exchanges and end users in Korea, the system distributes complete OPRA options data via Amazon Web Services servers located in South Korea.

Eugene Investment, established in 1991, operates one of the largest retail brokerage operations in South Korea with a particular emphasis on derivatives. The firm is positioning the new service to capture demand from local investors who are already active in U.S. equities and are now being offered access to options on those underlying stocks, a segment that has not been broadly accessible to the country’s retail segment until this rollout.

“Korean investors are enthusiastic about trading US stocks, and options trading based on US equities is also expected to gain significant popularity,” said Sookoo Lee, CEO of Eugene Investment & Futures.

“To provide Korean retail investors with a reliable and advanced US options trading service, we were looking for a partner with proven technical expertise and a strong track record.”

FinanceMagnates.com informed this week, that the local market regulator decided to tighten the Forex trading rules, due to the heightened retail investors risks.

Mobile Interface Designed for Mass-Market Adoption

The new options service is delivered through a mobile interface built on a recently developed UI framework that Devexperts adapted specifically for Korean users. The front end presents real-time Greeks, implied volatility, and theoretical option valuations – analytics that are more commonly associated with institutional-grade trading tools.

According to Devexperts, the system architecture is engineered to scale for several hundred thousand concurrent active users. On the data side, the backend is integrated with dxFeed’s infrastructure, which collects quotes and trade information directly from U.S. exchanges and distributes them to Korean clients via AWS data centers inside the country.

Jon Light, Senior Director of Product Management at Devexperts, said the collaboration with Eugene Investment required intensive joint work to align the platform with local trading styles and behaviors.

“This product has all the hallmarks of what we at Devexperts aim to deliver for our clients: products that empower our clients whilst helping them redefine retail trading as we know it,” Light said.

Devexperts Broadens Its Capital Markets Offering

The Eugene Investment initiative follows a series of recent product introductions by Devexperts aimed at expanding its footprint across asset classes and trading use cases.

In November, the company rolled out a prediction markets platform tailored to brokers that want to provide event-based contracts. This product targets a growing category of trading instruments that has attracted interest in the U.S. through platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket.

Also in November, Devexperts incorporated oneZero’s Market Analytics solution into its DXcharts product, enabling users to leverage automated detection of technical signals across a variety of asset groups.

In September, Devexperts introduced DXwallet, a toolkit for developing cryptocurrency custody offerings that connect to existing financial technology stacks. DXwallet includes features such as AML screening, portfolio monitoring, and connectivity across multiple platforms.

Launch Details and Market Coverage

The Eugene Investment options platform became operational this week, offering full OPRA coverage and live pricing for both equity and index options listed on U.S. exchanges. While the firm has not released projections for user uptake or revenue related to the new offering, the infrastructure has been set up to accommodate significant volume from the outset.

Platform Architecture Overview