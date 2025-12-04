Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

EOS Advances Sharply as Crypto Market Sees Broad-Based Gains

Written by Sandra Leggero
, | Updated: December 4, 2025

Key Moments

  • EOS rose 12.24% to $0.6630 on the Investing.com Index, marking its strongest one-day percentage increase since November 27.
  • Despite the rally, EOS remained 97.11% below its all-time high of $22.98 reached on April 29, 2018.
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum also traded higher, with Bitcoin up 0.63% to $93,515.4 and Ethereum up 4.82% to $3,201.58.

EOS Posts Its Biggest Daily Rally in Months

EOS was quoted at $0.6630 by 05:02 (10:02 GMT) on Thursday on the Investing.com Index, registering a gain of 12.24% over the prior day. This represented the largest single-session percentage advance since November 27.

The move lifted EOS’s reported market capitalization to $0.0000, described as 0.00% of the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization. At its historical peak, EOS’s market capitalization had reached $17.5290B.

Recent Trading Ranges and Weekly Performance

In the preceding twenty-four hours, EOS changed hands within a price band of $0.5974 to $0.6630.

Over the most recent seven-day period, EOS recorded a decline in value, losing 4.09%. Trading activity over the twenty-four hours to the time of writing amounted to $276.9288K, corresponding to 0.00% of aggregate cryptocurrency trading volume. During the past seven days, EOS traded between $0.5672 and $0.7395.

At the latest quoted price, EOS remained 97.11% below its record high of $22.98, which was set on April 29, 2018.

Key EOS Metrics

MetricValue
Latest price$0.6630
Daily percentage change12.24%
24-hour price range$0.5974 – $0.6630
7-day price range$0.5672 – $0.7395
7-day performance-4.09%
Current market cap$0.0000 (0.00% of total crypto market cap)
All-time high price$22.98 (set on April 29, 2018)
Drawdown from all-time high97.11%
24-hour trading volume$276.9288K (0.00% of total crypto volume)

Bitcoin and Ethereum Also Move Higher

In broader cryptocurrency trading, Bitcoin was last quoted at $93,515.4 on the Investing.com Index, an increase of 0.63% on the day.

Ethereum was recently trading at $3,201.58 on the same index, up 4.82%.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization was most recently reported at $1,865.7783B, accounting for 58.67% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. Ethereum’s market capitalization stood at $386.4529B, representing 12.15% of the aggregated cryptocurrency market value.

