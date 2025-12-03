U.S. Equity Futures Nudge Up as Bitcoin Rebounds and Tech Momentum Persists

Key Moments

Futures for the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq each inched higher by around 0.1% after the indexes logged gains in six of the past seven sessions.

Bitcoin traded near $93,000 after rebounding from below $85,500, lifting cryptocurrency-linked names such as MSTR, MARA, COIN, and HOOD in premarket trade.

GitLab (GTLB) fell 9% premarket as the company swung to a GAAP Q3 loss despite a 25% revenue increase and an upgraded full-year outlook.

Futures Edge Up After Recent Index Strength

U.S. stock index futures pointed modestly higher on Wednesday, extending the prior session’s rebound that had been driven by strength in technology and cryptocurrency-linked shares.

Contracts tied to the benchmark S&P 500, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the tech-focused Nasdaq each advanced by roughly 0.1%. On Tuesday, all three major U.S. equity gauges posted gains for the sixth time in the last seven trading sessions.

Crypto Rally Supports Risk Appetite

Bitcoin was recently trading around $93,000, recovering from an overnight low near $91,000. The move followed a sharp rebound on Tuesday, when the largest cryptocurrency climbed from levels below $85,500 after having endured its worst single-day decline since March on Monday.

The recovery in digital assets helped lift several cryptocurrency-exposed stocks in early trading. Shares of Strategy (MSTR), MARA Holdings (MARA), Coinbase Global (COIN), and Robinhood Markets (HOOD) all gained between approximately 1.5% and 2.5% in premarket activity.

Asset / Contract Move Additional Detail S&P 500 futures +0.2% Referenced again later as up 0.2% Dow Jones Industrial Average futures +0.1% Edged higher Nasdaq 100 futures +0.1% Rose modestly Bitcoin Near $93,000 Up from overnight low around $91,000 10-year Treasury yield 4.06% Down from 4.09% at Tuesday’s close U.S. dollar index 98.95 Down 0.4% WTI crude futures $59.40 per barrel Up 1.3% Gold futures $4,235 per ounce Up 0.4%

Tech Leaders Mixed as Nvidia Extends Gains

The group of large-cap technology names often referred to as the “Magnificent Seven” traded in a mixed, relatively muted fashion in early action. Nvidia (NVDA), currently the world’s most valuable company, was indicated nearly 1% higher after logging gains in each of the first two sessions of the week.

On Tuesday, six of the seven stocks in the cohort advanced, with Tesla (TSLA) the only decliner, finishing 0.2% lower. Tesla shares were up slightly in early Wednesday trading.

Recent High-Fliers Boeing and Intel Ease Back

Boeing (BA) and Intel (INTC) – the top individual performers in the S&P 500 on Tuesday, with gains of roughly 10% and 9%, respectively – gave back a portion of those moves before the opening bell. Boeing traded fractionally lower, while Intel slipped nearly 1% in premarket dealings.

Earnings Move Stocks: AEO, MRVL, GTLB, CRWD

Corporate earnings continued to drive notable single-stock moves.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) surged 13% in early trading following its latest results.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) advanced 10% post-earnings.

GitLab (GTLB) fell 9% after reporting its fiscal 2026 third-quarter figures.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) declined about 1.5% in the wake of its report.

Rates, Dollar, and Commodities

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note eased to 4.06%, down from 4.09% at Tuesday’s close, reflecting a modest bid for government debt. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of peers, weakened 0.4% to 98.95.

In commodities, WTI crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, climbed 1.3% to $59.40 per barrel. Gold futures also pushed higher, rising 0.4% to $4,235 per ounce.

GitLab Shares Slide Despite Revenue Growth and Guidance Increase

GitLab (GTLB) delivered fiscal 2026 third-quarter results that exceeded analyst expectations and raised its full-year outlook, but the stock still came under pressure.

Shares of the San Francisco-based software development platform dropped 9% in premarket trading on Wednesday. The move followed the company’s swing to a quarterly loss even as revenue posted a strong increase.

For the quarter, GitLab reported a GAAP Q3 loss of $0.05 per share, reversing from a profit of $0.17 per share in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 25% to $244.4 million. According to the company, analysts surveyed by Visible Alpha had anticipated a larger loss and lower revenue, and adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share also came in ahead of estimates.

The company lifted its full-year guidance, now projecting adjusted EPS of $0.88 to $0.89, compared with its prior range of $0.82 to $0.83. GitLab also increased its revenue outlook to a range of $946 million to $947 million, up from previous guidance of $936 million to $942 million.

GitLab announced a leadership change in its finance organization as well. The company appointed Frontdoor CFO Jessica Ross as its next chief financial officer, effective Jan. 15, 2026. Ross “has more than 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, and operational leadership at companies like Salesforce and Stitch Fix, and spent 12 years in public accounting at Arthur Andersen and Deloitte,” it said.

Heading into Wednesday’s session, GitLab shares had lost nearly one-quarter of their value so far this year.

Index Futures Snapshot

In a further indication of a cautious but positive tone, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.1%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%.