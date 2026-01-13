Swiss Franc Strengthens on Risk Aversion, Pressuring USD/CHF Near 0.7950

Key Moments

USD/CHF traded around 0.7970 in Asian hours on Tuesday, marking

a second straight day of losses.

a second straight day of losses. Safe-haven flows into the Swiss Franc strengthened amid geopolitical

tensions and concerns about Federal Reserve independence.

tensions and concerns about Federal Reserve independence. Markets priced in two Fed rate cuts for 2026, while Fed funds futures

implied a 95% chance of unchanged rates at the January 27-28 meeting.

Safe-Haven Flows Boost Swiss Franc

USD/CHF fell for a second consecutive session, trading near 0.7970

during Tuesday’s Asian session. Investors sought the Swiss Franc (CHF)

as a safe haven amid heightened geopolitical risks and questions about

the Federal Reserve’s independence.

As risk sentiment deteriorated, demand for CHF rose. This shift weighed

on the US Dollar (USD) against the Swiss currency.

Geopolitical Tensions Centered on Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran’s leadership had

contacted him to “negotiate” after he threatened military action in

response to anti-government protests. However, he cautioned that

“we may have to act before a meeting.”

These remarks highlighted persistent geopolitical tension, supporting

safe-haven demand for the Swiss Franc.

Fed Independence Concerns Add to Risk Aversion

Market anxiety rose further as questions emerged over Federal Reserve

independence. Demand for safe-haven CHF increased after federal

prosecutors threatened to indict Fed Chair Jerome Powell over his

congressional testimony on a building renovation. Powell called this

an attempt to pressure the central bank.

These developments added another layer of uncertainty, reinforcing CHF’s

appeal.

USD Supported Ahead of Key Inflation Data

Despite USD/CHF pressure, the pair may find support from the US Dollar

ahead of December Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, due later on Tuesday.

Investors expected the report to provide clarity on Fed policy.

Markets priced in two Fed rate cuts this year, starting in June.

However, an upside surprise in inflation could temper those expectations.

Recent labor data reinforced the dovish Fed narrative. December Nonfarm

Payrolls (NFP) fell below expectations, supporting views of an

accommodative Fed. According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, futures

implied a 95% probability that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its

January 27-28 meeting.

Factor Market Implication USD/CHF level (Asian session) Traded around 0.7970, second day of declines Geopolitical backdrop Iran tensions and US military threats supported CHF Fed independence concerns Threat against Chair Powell boosted risk aversion Market view on Fed policy Two rate cuts priced in for 2026, starting June January 27-28 Fed meeting odds 95% probability of no rate change, per Fed funds futures

Understanding the Swiss Franc

Key Drivers of CHF

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency and ranks among

the top ten most traded currencies globally. Its value depends on market

sentiment, Switzerland’s economic strength, and the Swiss National Bank

(SNB), among other factors.

From 2011 to 2015, CHF was pegged to the Euro. When the peg was removed,

CHF surged more than 20%, causing market turbulence. Today, CHF remains

closely tied to the Euro due to Switzerland’s reliance on the Eurozone.

Why CHF Is Viewed as a Safe-Haven Currency

CHF is seen as a safe haven. Switzerland’s political neutrality, stable

economy, strong exports, and large central bank reserves make it attractive

during market stress. As a result, investors often flock to CHF when

riskier currencies decline.

Impact of SNB Policy on the Franc

The Swiss National Bank meets quarterly to set monetary policy. It targets

inflation below 2%. When inflation rises, the SNB may increase rates,

boosting CHF. Lower rates generally weigh on the currency.

Role of Swiss Economic Data

Swiss macroeconomic data influence CHF expectations. Growth, inflation,

the current account, and SNB reserves are closely watched. Strong data

supports CHF, while weaker readings can push it lower.

Influence of Eurozone Policy on CHF

Switzerland relies heavily on the Eurozone. Economic stability and predictable

policy in Europe are critical for CHF. Some models show a correlation

of more than 90% between the Euro and CHF, highlighting the close

connection between the two economies.