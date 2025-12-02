Token Cat Shares Climb After Board Clears $1 Billion Crypto Allocation Strategy

Key Moments

Strategic Shift Toward Crypto Assets

Investing.com — Token Cat Limited (NASDAQ:TC) saw its stock advance 4.1% on Tuesday after the company revealed that its board had signed off on a new Crypto Asset Investment Policy. The framework permits the firm to allocate as much as $1 billion of its cash reserves to chosen crypto assets.

The rollout of this policy is planned in phases. In the initial stage, Token Cat intends to concentrate on emerging crypto project tokens that it believes have strong growth potential. This includes assets tied to AI, RAW-to-chain concepts, and token-equity hybrid structures.

New Leadership to Drive Implementation

To support the shift, Token Cat recently named Sav Persico as Chief Operating Officer, assigning responsibility for executing the new strategy. According to the company, Persico brings thirty years of crypto and blockchain experience to the position.

“The Policy is an important step in strengthening our asset strategy. Sav’s deep expertise in crypto and blockchain will help us execute this long-term plan with strong discipline and effective leadership,” said Guangsheng Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Token Cat Limited.

Risk Oversight and Custody Approach

Token Cat has set up a dedicated Crypto Asset Risk Committee to supervise the allocation process and maintain risk controls. The committee is headed by the company’s CFO and is tasked with providing regular updates to the board.

The company also highlighted that it will not hold any acquired crypto assets in self-custody. Instead, it plans to rely on high-tier custody arrangements for safeguarding these holdings.

Long-Term View on Digital Assets

Persico outlined the company’s perspective on crypto exposure, stating that Token Cat regards crypto holdings as “long-term value reserves, not speculative tools,” with the objective of bolstering resilience in an environment of macroeconomic uncertainty.

