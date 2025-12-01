European Gas Futures Ease as Mild Weather Outlook Tempers Demand Concerns

Key Moments
- Benchmark Dutch TTF natural-gas futures fell 1.3% to €28.43 per megawatt hour on Monday.
- The Dutch TTF contract has declined by nearly 10% over the past month.
- EU gas storage facilities are at 75% capacity, below the 90% level targeted by December 1.
Weather Outlook Pressures European Gas Prices
European natural-gas prices moved lower on Monday, with traders reacting to forecasts that point to warmer-than-expected temperatures in the coming period. Traders expect the milder weather outlook to curb heating demand across the region, and as a result, it is putting downward pressure on gas futures.
Benchmark Dutch TTF Contract Performance
The benchmark Dutch TTF gas contract slipped 1.3% to €28.43 a megawatt hour. This latest move extends a broader downward trend, and notably, the contract has fallen nearly 10% over the past month.
|Contract
|Latest Move
|Latest Price
|Performance Over Past Month
|Dutch TTF gas benchmark
|-1.3%
|€28.43 per MWh
|Nearly -10%
EU Storage Levels and Market Sentiment
The price softness comes against the backdrop of European Union gas storage facilities operating at 75% capacity. This level remains below the 90% threshold that the EU aims to reach by December 1.
Despite the current gap between actual storage and the stated requirement, overall market sentiment remains relatively calm; consequently, participants are not yet signaling heightened concern over near-term supply conditions.