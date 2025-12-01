Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

European Gas Futures Ease as Mild Weather Outlook Tempers Demand Concerns

Written by Brian McColl
Updated: December 1, 2025

Key Moments

  • Benchmark Dutch TTF natural-gas futures fell 1.3% to €28.43 per megawatt hour on Monday.
  • The Dutch TTF contract has declined by nearly 10% over the past month.
  • EU gas storage facilities are at 75% capacity, below the 90% level targeted by December 1.

Weather Outlook Pressures European Gas Prices

European natural-gas prices moved lower on Monday, with traders reacting to forecasts that point to warmer-than-expected temperatures in the coming period. Traders expect the milder weather outlook to curb heating demand across the region, and as a result, it is putting downward pressure on gas futures.

Benchmark Dutch TTF Contract Performance

The benchmark Dutch TTF gas contract slipped 1.3% to €28.43 a megawatt hour. This latest move extends a broader downward trend, and notably, the contract has fallen nearly 10% over the past month.

ContractLatest MoveLatest PricePerformance Over Past Month
Dutch TTF gas benchmark-1.3%€28.43 per MWhNearly -10%

EU Storage Levels and Market Sentiment

The price softness comes against the backdrop of European Union gas storage facilities operating at 75% capacity. This level remains below the 90% threshold that the EU aims to reach by December 1.

Despite the current gap between actual storage and the stated requirement, overall market sentiment remains relatively calm; consequently, participants are not yet signaling heightened concern over near-term supply conditions.

