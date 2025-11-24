Spot Silver stabilizes after sell-off, but firmer USD weighs

Spot Silver surged on Monday, following Friday’s sell-off, as investors weighed the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

Yet, gains seemed limited, as the US Dollar held close to a six-month high. A firmer dollar makes dollar-priced Silver less appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

Markets are now pricing in about a 70% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in December, compared to a 74% chance in the prior trading session.

The probability of rate cuts had risen to 74% from about 35% on Friday after dovish remarks by New York Fed President John Williams. He said that a near-term rate cut remained possible, with labor market weakness posing a higher risk than elevated inflation.

At the same time, Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan called for keeping borrowing costs on hold “for a time”.

An increasing number of Fed officials have signaled reticence on further rate cuts due to inflation concerns and indications of relative stability in the US labor market.