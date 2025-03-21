Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » GBP/USD Day’s Range 1.2921-1.2969 Amid Fed’s Unchanged Rate Policy

GBP/USD Day’s Range 1.2921-1.2969 Amid Fed’s Unchanged Rate Policy

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: March 21, 2025

Key moments

  • The value of the Pound Sterling decreased against the US Dollar, approaching 1.2920, due to the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged.
  • Due to the Trump administration’s policy implementations, the Federal Reserve has identified a notably high degree of uncertainty in the US economic forecast.
  • Anticipation of reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US on April 2 contributes to a capped global risk appetite and strengthens the US Dollar.

Impact of US Monetary Policy and Trade Measures on GBP/USD Exchange Rate

The Pound Sterling (GBP) experienced a decline against the US Dollar (USD), falling to approximately 1.2920 during European trading hours. This movement is largely attributed to the strengthening US Dollar, which has been buoyed by growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain its current interest rate levels. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has subsequently risen above the 104.00 resistance level, reflecting this strengthening trend.

GBP/USD Day's Range 1.2921-1.2969

An assessment of significant uncertainty regarding the US economic outlook led the Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates in the 4.25%-4.50% range This uncertainty is primarily linked to the implementation of significant policy changes by the Trump administration. Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlighted that the administration’s tariff policies could potentially drive inflation higher and negatively impact near-term economic growth. Despite these concerns, market indicators, such as the CME FedWatch tool, suggest a high probability that the Fed will maintain current interest rates in its upcoming May meeting, with a potential rate cut anticipated in June.

Furthermore, the anticipation of reciprocal tariffs, set to be imposed by the US on April 2, has contributed to a capped global risk appetite. These tariffs, which aim to equalize import and export tariffs with trading partners, are expected to have an unfavorable impact on global economic growth. This trade policy, combined with the Fed’s cautious stance, has strengthened the US Dollar and exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD exchange rate.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Commodity Market: US Crude Oil falls a sixth day on virus-related fuel demand concerns, surprise US gasoline inventory buildCommodity Market: US Crude Oil falls a sixth day on virus-related fuel demand concerns, surprise US gasoline inventory build Futures on US West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil dropped for a sixth consecutive trading day on Thursday, while marking their longest streak of losses since late-February 2020, as the relentless spread of the Delta variant of the novel […]
  • Gold en route to a best week since AprilGold en route to a best week since April Gold is heading to its best week for the month after prices reached $1 418,25 a troy ounce yesterday. Gold for August delivery stands at around $1 415,25 at 8:45 GMT, up 0,25% on the day.Gold declined around 15% this year and experienced […]
  • Vishay Precision announces acquisition of NokraVishay Precision announces acquisition of Nokra Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE: VPG) said on Monday that it had acquired Nokra Optische Prueftechnik & Automation GmbH - a privately held maker of precision measuring and testing equipment for manufacturing, based in […]
  • Apple to bet on wearable technologyApple to bet on wearable technology Apples CEO joined the opening session of the D11 conference - an annual gathering of tech and media specialists.  Cook gave a vast interview answering questions about Apples new products in progress. There have been a recent rumor that company […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session USD/CAD traded within the range of 1.0876-1.0908 and closed at 1.0898.At 11:26 GMT today USD/CAD was losing 0.26% for the day to trade at 1.0871. The pair touched a daily low at 1.0870 at 11:24 GMT, […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session USD/CAD traded within the range of 1.0877-1.0930 and closed at 1.0907.At 8:56 GMT today USD/CAD was adding 0.28% for the day to trade at 1.0934. The pair touched a daily high at 1.0935 at 8:50 GMT, […]