Spot Silver rebounds as investors look to US macro data

Spot Silver surged on Monday, following Friday’s sell-off, as investors awaited a string of US macro data this week, including the September Non-Farm Payrolls report on Thursday, which may provide more insight regarding the health of the US economy.

Precious metals faced heavy selling pressure at the end of last week, as market players scaled back expectations of US interest rate cuts.

An increasing number of Fed officials have signaled reticence on further rate cuts due to inflation concerns and indications of relative stability in the US labor market.

The Federal Reserve lowered its federal funds rate target range by 25 basis points to 3.75%-4.00% at its October meeting. But, Fed Chair Jerome Powell had said that a December rate cut was not a foregone conclusion.

Markets are now pricing in about a 43.5% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in December, compared to a 62% chance a week earlier.

Robust industrial demand continued to support Silver prices amid supply constraints.