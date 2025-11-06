Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » SEK/NOK extends gains, focus on Norges Bank

SEK/NOK extends gains, focus on Norges Bank

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: November 6, 2025

The SEK/NOK currency pair extended gains on Thursday ahead of the outcome of Norges Bank’s policy meeting.

Norges Bank is expected to leave its key policy rate without change at 4% at its November 6th meeting.

In September, the central bank lowered its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4%, which marked the second rate cut in five years.

Norges Bank had said that the policy rate would likely be gradually reduced to 3% in upcoming years, while inflation is forecast to steady near 2% by 2028.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s central bank left its key policy rate intact at 1.75% at its November 5th meeting, in line with market consensus.

Policy makers signaled that borrowing costs would likely remain at this level for some time.

Inflation continues to be above the central bank’s 2% medium-term target. Yet, it has eased broadly in line with the September projection, solidifying the view that the current price pressures are temporary.

GDP growth was slightly stronger than expected in the third quarter, but the labor market still showed signs of weakness, the central bank said.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Natural gas futures hit 2-1/2-year low as US stockpiles fall less than projectedNatural gas futures hit 2-1/2-year low as US stockpiles fall less than projected Natural gas tumbled on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported that US natural gas stockpiles declined less than expected last week, adding to pressure already being exerted by forecasts for warm weather across most of […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/GBP daily forecastForex Market: EUR/GBP daily forecast During Friday’s trading session EUR/GBP traded within the range of 0.7969-0.7997 and closed at 0.7993.At 6:22 GMT today EUR/GBP was losing 0.08% for the day to trade at 0.7987. The pair touched a daily low at 0.7983 at 5:10 […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Friday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.4310-1.4451. The pair closed at 1.4403, advancing 0.56% on a daily basis. It has been the 10th gain in the past 21 trading days. The daily high has been the highest level since March 30th, when […]
  • Oil rises on optimism for last-minute U.S. debt accord, no Iran dealOil rises on optimism for last-minute U.S. debt accord, no Iran deal West Texas Intermediate erased its weekly losses in early American trading on Wednesday as Senate leaders resumed talks on ending the fiscal impasse. Meanwhile, no deal was struck at a two-day meeting between Iran and six major world powers […]
  • GBP/USD advances a third day after UK economy expands in line with estimatesGBP/USD advances a third day after UK economy expands in line with estimates The pound advanced for a third day against the US dollar, after revised data showed the UK economy expanded in line with preliminary estimates in the fourth quarter, adding to evidence the UK economy is gaining traction.GBP/USD hit a […]
  • GBP/CAD bounces off 6 1/2-month low, UK GDP growth confirmedGBP/CAD bounces off 6 1/2-month low, UK GDP growth confirmed The British Pound extended a pullback from a 6 1/2-month trough against the Canadian Dollar on Friday, after data showed United Kingdom's second-quarter GDP growth was confirmed.The UK economy grew at a final quarterly rate of 0.2% in […]