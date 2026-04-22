Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » AUD/USD Gains Interest Despite Softer Aussie Growth Now

AUD/USD Gains Interest Despite Softer Aussie Growth Now

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Australia’s Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index six-month annualized growth rate fell to -0.13% in March 2026 from +0.05% in February, moving below trend.
  • BNY’s Bob Savage links the loss of momentum to higher interest rates and a global energy shock tied to the Middle East conflict.
  • Despite softer growth signals, iFlow shows increased demand for AUD/USD, supported by a hawkish RBA and stronger terms of trade.

BNY Highlights Divergence Between Growth Outlook and FX Flows

BNY’s Bob Savage reports that the latest reading of Australia’s Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index has slipped below its trend level, pointing to a weaker growth outlook as tighter monetary policy and a Middle East energy shock constrain activity. At the same time, he notes that iFlow data shows rising investor interest in AUD/USD, supported by a combination of a firm policy stance from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and favorable terms of trade arising from the conflict-related commodity environment.

Leading Index Points to Sub-Trend Growth

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index six-month annualized growth rate showed a clear deterioration in March 2026.

PeriodSix-month annualized growth rateComment
October 2025+0.31%Earlier stronger momentum
February 2026+0.05%Near-trend reading
March 2026-0.13%First below-trend reading since August 2025

According to Savage, the movement from +0.31% in October 2025 to -0.13% in March 2026 captures a steady loss of economic momentum. He attributes this softening primarily to the impact of rising interest rates and the global energy shock associated with the Middle East conflict.

The index is described as indicating below-trend growth for the remainder of 2026, suggesting that economic activity is likely to run weaker than trend over a three- to nine-month horizon.

FX Flows Turn Constructive for AUD/USD

In contrast to the softer growth signals, Savage notes that iFlow data reveals a recent pickup in interest in AUD/USD. He links this demand to an improvement in risk appetite, which has encouraged investors back into the currency pair.

The flows are characterized as reflecting a favorable combination of a hawkish RBA policy stance and a positive terms-of-trade shock for Australia arising from the conflict-driven move in commodities. This mix is cited as supportive for AUD/USD even as the domestic leading indicators point to a period of sub-trend growth.

“Australia’s Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index six-month annualized growth rate fell to -0.13% in March 2026 from +0.05% in February, marking the first below-trend reading since August 2025.”

“The decline from +0.31% in October 2025 reflects weakening economic momentum, driven by rising interest rates and the global energy shock linked to the Middle East conflict.”

“The index signals below-trend growth for the remainder of 2026, indicating a slowdown in economic activity relative to trend three to nine months ahead.”

“iFlow indicates a recent surge in interest in AUD/USD amid the recovery in risk appetite, underscoring a positive combination of a hawkish RBA along with a positive terms-of-trade shock for Australia due to the conflict.”

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • BofA Sees Korean Won Rebound in 2026 Despite Ongoing FX HeadwindsBofA Sees Korean Won Rebound in 2026 Despite Ongoing FX Headwinds Key Moments Bank of America projects the USD/KRW rate at 1,395 by the end of 2026, anticipating won appreciation from current levels. Persistent retail portfolio outflows are identified as the main force pressuring the Korean […]
  • Forex Market: USD/MXN daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/MXN daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/MXN within the range of 14.6170-14.6588. The pair closed at 14.6497, up 0.21% for the day and marking a second consecutive daily gain.At 8:58 GMT today USD/MXN was down 0.04% for the day to trade at 14.7478. The […]
  • EUR/USD trades steadily on mixed Euro zone economic dataEUR/USD trades steadily on mixed Euro zone economic data EUR/USD traded little changed on Wednesday after a string of mixed Euro zone economic reports was released earlier in the day. Market players awaited the ECB decision on its benchmark interest rate, due tomorrow, as well as important series of […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast During yesterday’s trading session saw USD/CAD trading within the range of 1.0953-1.0829, the lowest since July 29th. The pair closed at 1.0869, down 0.75% on the day.At 9:19 GMT today USD/CAD was down 0.13% to trade at 1.0850. The cross […]
  • Cisco shares close lower, company delays virtual conference in support of nationwide protestsCisco shares close lower, company delays virtual conference in support of nationwide protests Thanks to a jump in the shares of the Oil & Gas, Consumer Goods and Financials sectors, the US stocks closed higher on Monday. Despite that, Cisco was among the worst performers in Monday trading with shares dropping 3.18% or 1.52 points […]
  • Upbound Group increases quarterly dividend to $0.39Upbound Group increases quarterly dividend to $0.39 Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ: UPBD) said on Thursday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of common stock.The latter represents an increase of 5.40% compared to the previous quarterly […]