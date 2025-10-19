Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » GBP/SEK settles below 1-month high, posts weekly loss

GBP/SEK settles below 1-month high, posts weekly loss

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: October 19, 2025

The GBP/SEK currency pair settled below recent high of 12.7260, its strongest level since September 19th, after the latest UK GDP growth and Swedish CPI data.

The British economy grew 0.1% month-over-month in August after a 0.1% contraction in the prior month and matching market expectations.

Growth was mostly supported by manufacturing (+0.7%), electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (+0.4%) and water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (+0.3%).

UK’s services sector registered no overall growth for a second straight month.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s annual consumer inflation has eased to 0.9% in September from 1.1% in August, confirming the preliminary estimate.

Still, the latest reading has remained well below the Riksbank’s 2% target.

And, Sweden’s consumer price index with a fixed interest rate (CPIF), Riksbank’s target variable for inflation, went up 3.1% year-on-year in September, easing from 3.2% YoY in August.

The exotic Forex pair lost 0.21% for the week.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News