Spot Silver holds near record amid supply tightness

Silver maintained ground near an all-time high of $53.60/oz. amid tightness in the spot market and being supported by expectations of more Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, the US government shutdown and reignited US-China trade tensions.

Yesterday US officials criticized China’s expanded rare-earths export controls, considering them a threat to global supply chains. Earlier this week, the two nations imposed reciprocal port fees on each other’s ships.

US Treasury Secretary Bessent said that Washington could deploy further measures, including export controls, in case Chinese authorities proceeded.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the US labor market was still subdued, but the economy “may be on a somewhat firmer trajectory than expected.”

Markets are now pricing in about a 96% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in October and a 93% chance of another 25 bps cut in December.

At the same time, the federal government shutdown, already lasting for two weeks, could cost the US economy $15 billion per week in lost production, according to a Treasury official.

US President Donald Trump announced this week his administration would produce a list of “Democrat programmes”, which will be closed due to the government shutdown.

In addition, robust industrial demand continued to support Silver prices amid supply constraints. Silver is facing its fifth successive year of a structural market deficit.

Spot Silver was last down 0.25% on the day to trade at $52.84 per troy ounce.