Spot Gold holds ground near record high of $3,895/oz.

Spot Gold held in proximity to an all-time high of $3,895.09/oz. on Thursday, as the US government shutdown triggered a rush to safe-haven assets after partisan divisions prevented Congress and the White House from securing a funding deal.

As a result, hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be furloughed and essential services – halted. A long shutdown could delay crucial economic data, including Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls report, ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Markets are now pricing in about a 99% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in October and an 87% chance of another 25 bps cut in December.

Lower interest rates tend to reduce the opportunity cost of holding Gold, which pays no interest.

On the data front, US private payrolls reportedly decreased by 32,000 in September after a revised down 3,000 drop in August.

A day earlier, the JOLTS report revealed marginal growth in US job openings in August, coupled with a drop in hiring.

Strong central bank buying, US tariff policies, potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and geopolitical uncertainty have fueled Gold’s rally to a series of record highs this year. Year-to-date, the yellow metal has surged 47.42%.