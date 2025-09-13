Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

USD/SEK settles above 3 1/2-year low, posts weekly loss

USD/SEK settles above 3 1/2-year low, posts weekly loss

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: September 13, 2025

The USD/SEK currency pair settled above Friday’s low of 9.2850, its weakest level since March 2022, as concerns over a weakening US labor market outweighed inflation woes prior to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

Annual headline consumer inflation in the US has picked up to 2.9% in August from 2.7% in July, in line with market consensus.

And, annual core CPI inflation has steadied at 3.1% in August.

Yet, initial jobless claims surged to 263,000 last week, indicating US labor market conditions softened markedly. The data followed last week’s employment report, which revealed a considerably slower than anticipated US job growth in August.

Markets are now pricing in about a 93% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut next week and a 7% chance of a super-sized 50 basis point cut.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s annual consumer inflation has picked up to 1.1% in August from 0.8% in July, confirming the preliminary estimate.

Still, the latest reading has remained well below the Riksbank’s 2% target.

And, Sweden’s consumer price index with a fixed interest rate (CPIF), Riksbank’s target variable for inflation, went up 3.2% year-on-year in August – the sharpest increase since January 2024.

The exotic Forex pair lost 0.67% for the week.

