Bhutan Unveils Sovereign Gold-Backed Token TER on Solana

Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) introduced TER, a gold-backed digital token with sovereign backing from the Kingdom of Bhutan.

DK Bank, Bhutan’s first digital bank, serves as the exclusive distributor and custodian of TER under domestic regulation.

TER is issued on the Solana blockchain, with Matrixdock providing tokenization technology and institutional infrastructure.

Launch of TER and Strategic Positioning

Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) launched TER on Thursday. The token is a physical gold-backed digital asset supported by the Kingdom of Bhutan. This initiative aligns Bhutan’s tradition of asset preservation with participation in the digital economy.

The name TER comes from the Dzongkha word for “Treasure.” It highlights Bhutan’s heritage of safeguarding valuable assets while moving into a technology-driven financial landscape.

GMC acts as the formal issuer of TER. The city plans to build a values-based digital economy anchored in real-world assets and sovereign support.

Institutional Roles and Regulatory Framework

DK Bank, Bhutan’s first digital bank, is the exclusive distributor and custodian for TER. The bank operates under the oversight of both the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan and the Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority. This provides a regulated framework for token distribution and safekeeping.

During the initial rollout, users acquire TER directly through DK Bank. The tokens remain in institutional custody. This structure mirrors the security and familiarity of buying physical gold from a major financial institution.

Entity Role in TER Ecosystem Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) Issuer of TER and strategic hub for mindful innovation Kingdom of Bhutan Provides sovereign backing for the gold-backed token DK Bank Exclusive distributor and custodian under domestic regulation Solana Blockchain infrastructure for TER issuance Matrixdock Tokenization technology and institutional infrastructure partner

Technology Stack: Solana and Matrixdock

TER uses Solana’s blockchain infrastructure. The team chose it for high transaction speed, low fees, and reduced environmental impact. This foundation supports scalable access to the gold-backed token while maintaining operational efficiency.

Matrixdock provides the tokenization technology for TER. The firm supports the technical and operational aspects of the asset-backed token. This ensures smooth institutional infrastructure and secure token management.

Strategic Vision and Statements from Project Leaders

Jigdrel Singay, Board Director of GMC, said: “As Gelephu Mindfulness City grows as a global hub for mindful innovation, the launch of TER marks a foundational step. We aim to build a values-driven digital economy rooted in real-world assets and sovereign trust.”

“By issuing gold-backed digital tokens with sovereign branding, we demonstrate how a crypto-friendly city can welcome responsible innovation. At the same time, we stay rooted in Bhutan’s values of transparency, sustainability, and long-term stewardship,” he added. “Through TER, we aim to set a benchmark for bridging tradition and cutting-edge technology.”

Lily Liu, President of Solana Foundation, stated: “We are honored that Gelephu Mindfulness City chose Solana as the blockchain for TER. The network combines speed, low cost, and energy efficiency with secure, gold-backed reserves. This collaboration shows how nations can deliver high-quality, asset-backed digital products globally while respecting cultural and regulatory standards.”

John Ge, CEO of Matrixport, commented: “Matrixdock, our flagship RWA business unit, is proud to support GMC’s TER token. This partnership reflects our commitment to building trusted, transparent, and globally connected financial infrastructure.”

Intended Market Experience

TER purchases are designed to resemble traditional gold buying. DK Bank manages direct sales and custody during the early phase. This model gives investors a familiar, institutionally anchored way to access a gold-backed digital asset.