Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » CAD/NOK attempts to break two-day losing streak

CAD/NOK attempts to break two-day losing streak

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: August 4, 2025

The CAD/NOK currency pair snapped a two-day streak of losses on Monday in the wake of the Bank of Canada’s policy decision and Norway’s macro data.

The Bank of Canada kept its benchmark interest rate intact at 2.75% at its July 30th policy meeting, in line with market consensus.

This has been the third hold after 225 basis points of rate cuts in seven consecutive meetings.

Policy makers noted that the Canadian economy had so far remained resilient to tariffs already mandated, as employment keeps holding up and second-half growth forecasts remain optimistic under the current tariff scenario.

Yet, the economy is due to contract in Q2, as exporters received fewer orders after front-loading deliveries in Q1.

Meanwhile, data out of Norway showed that manufacturing had returned to growth in July.

Norway’s DNB Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.9 in July from 49.3 in June.

The CAD/NOK currency pair was last up 0.21% on the day to trade at 7.4427.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/USD within the range of 1.1354-1.1450. The pair closed at 1.1366, down 0.28% on a daily basis and extending losses from Wednesday.At 8:15 GMT today EUR/USD was down 0.37% for the day to trade at 1.1325. The pair […]
  • Volvo AB share price surges, boosts cost-reduction target by 54%Volvo AB share price surges, boosts cost-reduction target by 54% Volvo AB raised its cost-reduction target by 54% and revealed that its adjusted earnings rose thanks to strong demand in North America.According to the companys statement, the reduction in Volvos expenditures by 2015 will be increased to a […]
  • Forex Market: AUD/CHF trading forecast for MondayForex Market: AUD/CHF trading forecast for Monday Friday’s trade saw AUD/CHF within the range of 0.8378-0.8432. The pair closed at 0.8401, losing 0.24% on a daily basis and 0.45% for the whole week.Fundamental viewRetail Sales in the country probably rose 0.3% in July compared to a […]
  • Forex Market: USD/HUF daily forecastForex Market: USD/HUF daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session USD/HUF traded within the range of 231.75-233.33 and closed at 232.51, gaining 0.28% on a daily basis.At 7:59 GMT today USD/HUF was up 0.25% for the day to trade at 232.92. The pair breached all three key […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/HKD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/HKD daily trading forecast Wednesday’s trade saw EUR/HKD within the range of 10.2369, the lowest since September 9th, and 10.1945. The pair closed at 10.2224, adding 0.15% on a daily basis and snapping three days of declines.At 7:13 GMT today EUR/HKD was up 0.16% […]
  • US stocks decline amid earnings, stimulus speculationUS stocks decline amid earnings, stimulus speculation US stocks retreated, confirming preceding trend of index futures, as Standard & Poors 500 Index fell for a second day for the first time in three weeks amid corporate earnings and speculation about Fed paring its bond purchasing program […]