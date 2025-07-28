Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Silver hovers above 1-week low weighed down by trade deal

Silver hovers above 1-week low weighed down by trade deal

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: July 28, 2025

Spot Silver hovered above a 1-week low of $37.95 on Monday, as investor risk appetite improved following the announcement of a US-EU tariff deal.

The US and the EU reached a framework trade agreement over the weekend, which resulted in a 15% import tariff on the majority of EU goods. The agreement averted a larger trade war between the two major players in global trade.

Still, the deal left some major issues with no resolution, including tariffs on spirits.

Also, US and Chinese officials will hold a meeting in Stockholm this week to discuss an extension to the August 1st deadline for securing a trade deal.

Meanwhile, market players awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

The Fed is widely expected to leave its federal funds rate target range intact at 4.25%-4.50% at its July 29th-30th meeting.

US President Trump said last week he held a positive meeting with Fed Chair Powell, indicating the central bank’s chief might be inclined to reduce interest rates.

Investors will also be paying close attention to the press conference with Fed’s Powell for clues over the timing of any future interest rate cuts.

