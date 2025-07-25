Spot Silver extends pullback from 14-year peak

Spot Silver extended pullback from a 14-year high of $39.53 on Friday, as signs of progress in trade talks dented demand for safe-haven metals.

Yet, downside for Silver has been limited by a soft US Dollar.

According to EU diplomats, the EU and the US are moving closer to a possible deal that would impose 15% tariffs on European imports into the US.

Earlier this week, the US announced a trade agreement with Japan, under which the US will impose a 15% reciprocal tariff and Japan will open its market to more US-originated goods.

Offering some support to the industrial metal, the US Dollar Index was set to record its biggest weekly loss in a month, being down 0.80%. A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced Silver more appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

The white metal also remains underpinned by robust industrial demand and persistent supply deficit.