Spot Silver extends pullback from 14-year peak

Spot Silver extends pullback from 14-year peak

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: July 25, 2025

Spot Silver extended pullback from a 14-year high of $39.53 on Friday, as signs of progress in trade talks dented demand for safe-haven metals.

Yet, downside for Silver has been limited by a soft US Dollar.

According to EU diplomats, the EU and the US are moving closer to a possible deal that would impose 15% tariffs on European imports into the US.

Earlier this week, the US announced a trade agreement with Japan, under which the US will impose a 15% reciprocal tariff and Japan will open its market to more US-originated goods.

Offering some support to the industrial metal, the US Dollar Index was set to record its biggest weekly loss in a month, being down 0.80%. A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced Silver more appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

The white metal also remains underpinned by robust industrial demand and persistent supply deficit.

