Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » EUR/PLN Down 0.35%, Zloty Strengthens as Market Reassesses Poland’s Interest Rate Path

EUR/PLN Down 0.35%, Zloty Strengthens as Market Reassesses Poland’s Interest Rate Path

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: May 9, 2025

Key Moments:

  • The Polish zloty advanced 0.35% against the euro to 4.23650 on Friday, reaching its highest level in a month.
  • The National Bank of Poland reduced its base rate by 50 basis points to 5.25% on Wednesday, characterizing the move as an “adjustment.”
  • Policymaker Ludwik Kotecki indicated further rate cuts could occur in July and projected two additional 25 basis point reductions in 2025.

Zloty Extends Rally

The Polish zloty continued to move upward on Friday, building on recent positive momentum. The EUR/PLN fell as a result, with the exchange rate slipping by 0.35% to 4.23650. The zloty’s appreciation came after comments from Poland’s central bank governor played down the idea that the recent rate reduction marked the start of a broader monetary easing cycle.

EUR/PLN falls 0.35%, TradingView

NBP Delivers Expected 50bp Rate Cut, Further Easing Possible

On Wednesday, the National Bank of Poland reduced its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.25%, aligning with market expectations. This marked the first rate move since October 2023. The central bank cited a decline in inflation as one of the factors behind its decision, in addition to slowing wage growth and deteriorating economic conditions.

In the press conference held after the rate decision, NBP Governor Adam Glapinski remarked that the adjustment should not be interpreted as an automatic beginning of a cutting cycle. He continued, saying the following: “We do not rule out or prejudge anything.”

It should be noted, however, that on Friday, central banker Ludwik Kotecki signaled the possibility of additional monetary easing as early as July. He also suggested that further rate cuts in 2025 might occur. Each cut would lower the interest rates by 25 basis points, Kotecki added.

Czech Koruna Falls Following Rate Cuts

Wednesday also saw the Czech National Bank (CNB) implement a widely anticipated decrease in its primary interest rate, lowering it by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.50%. This move continues a trend of monetary easing. Despite this latest reduction, the CNB signaled a degree of uncertainty regarding the continuation of this easing cycle. The Czech koruna’s performance has been spotty this week, and on Friday it fell 0.24% against the euro.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • US auto sales in November may benefit from Black Friday, industry consultant Edmunds saysUS auto sales in November may benefit from Black Friday, industry consultant Edmunds says According to a report by industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds on Wednesday, 1 422 212 new automobiles and trucks are expected to be sold in the United States during the current month, boosted by Black Friday deals, which […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/GBP within the range of 0.7011-0.7110. The daily low has also been the lowest level since November 2007. The pair closed at 0.7065, down 0.48% on a daily basis and marking a seventh consecutive daily loss.At 7:13 […]
  • Chinese exports unexpectedly declineChinese exports unexpectedly decline Chinas exports declined in September, the General Administration of Customs said in Beijing today, defying analysts projections for a steady increase and putting a disappointing end to recent series of positive data from the worlds second […]
  • Apple shares close higher on Friday, tech giant to open new store in SingaporeApple shares close higher on Friday, tech giant to open new store in Singapore Apple Inc (AAPL) was poised to open its first store in Singapore on the city state’s prime Orchard Road shopping boulevard, Reuters reported. The tech company has already expanded its presence in the Asian Pacific area, with its retail […]
  • US Natural Gas Futures Slide 0.27% to $2.9, Crude Oil Drops 0.3%US Natural Gas Futures Slide 0.27% to $2.9, Crude Oil Drops 0.3% Key momentsUS natgas futures slipped 0.27%, hitting $2.9. Unseasonably warm temperatures across key US regions are significantly lowering heating demand. Crude oil benchmarks also experience downturns, with each depreciating by around […]
  • Forex Market: AUD/USD daily forecastForex Market: AUD/USD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session AUD/USD traded within the range of 0.9333-0.9382 and closed at 0.9363.At 9:38 GMT AUD/USD traded at 0.9401, gaining 0.46% for the day. The pair touched a daily high at 0.9409 at 5:25 GMT, breaching the […]