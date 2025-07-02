Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Gold holds near $3,350 mark with focus on US NFP data

Spot Gold holds near $3,350 mark with focus on US NFP data

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: July 2, 2025

Spot Gold was little changed just below the $3,350 mark on Wednesday, as investors braced for the US Non-Farm Payrolls report on Thursday for more insight into macroeconomic conditions and the Fed’s future interest rate path.

Employers in all sectors of the US economy, excluding farming, probably added 110,000 job positions in June, according to market consensus, following a job growth of 139,000 in May.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell once again said the central bank planned to “wait and learn more” about the impact of tariffs on inflation before easing monetary policy further, despite President Trump’s demands for immediate rate cuts.

“Gold prices are consolidating after posting the strongest gains in two weeks. The overall trend bias continues to favour the upside for now,” Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“The biggest risk for gold is an unexpectedly strong (NFP)result, but that seems rather unlikely to happen,” Spivak added.

In the meantime, US Senate Republicans narrowly passed the Trump administration’s tax-and-spending bill on Tuesday, which would add $3.3 trillion to the national debt.

And, on the trade front, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism regarding a potential trade deal with India, but he remained skeptical about US-Japan negotiations on trade.

Spot Gold was last down 0.22% on the day to trade at $3,331.53 per troy ounce.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • GBP/USD on session highs after strong UK services PMIGBP/USD on session highs after strong UK services PMI The pound soared to its highest point today against the US dollar, following the release of stronger than expected report on services PMI in the United Kingdom.GBP/USD hit a session high at 1.5609 at 9:02 GMT, after which the pair […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/CHF trading forecast for MondayForex Market: EUR/CHF trading forecast for Monday Friday’s trade saw EUR/CHF within the range of 1.2026-1.2070. The pair closed at 1.2060, losing 0.03% on a daily basis and 0.01% for the whole week.Fundamental viewEuro zoneGerman Balance of TradeThe surplus on German […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/GBP within the range of 0.7986-0.8041. The pair closed at 0.8005, losing 0.17% on a daily basis.At 7:10 GMT today EUR/GBP was up 0.05% for the day to trade at 0.8009. The pair touched a daily high at 0.8014 at […]
  • GBP/USD touches two-week highs as UK home prices rise a 14th monthGBP/USD touches two-week highs as UK home prices rise a 14th month The pound advanced against the US dollar to the strongest level in almost two weeks, after official data showed UK home values increased in February for a 14th straight month, adding to evidence the UK economy is gaining traction.GBP/USD […]
  • ING shares retreat on 2023 outlook even as profit beatsING shares retreat on 2023 outlook even as profit beats ING Groep NV (INGA) on Thursday posted higher-than-anticipated quarterly net profit, but the group's shares plummeted on disappointing 2023 guidance.ING's net profit came in at EUR 1.09 billion in the fourth quarter, while exceeding […]
  • Forex Market: USD/JPY daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/JPY daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/JPY within the range of 124.12-124.80. The pair closed at 124.63, adding 0.23% on a daily basis and following two consecutive trading days of losses.At 7:55 GMT today USD/JPY was up 0.14% for the day to trade at […]