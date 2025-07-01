Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Spot Silver extends pullback from 1-week trough

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: July 1, 2025

Spot Silver extended a pullback from a 1-week low of $35.42 on Tuesday, as the US Dollar weakened amid heightened uncertainty regarding the Trump administration’s tariff policies just ahead of the July 9th deadline.

The US Dollar Index was hovering above an over three-year low of 96.614.

A softer dollar makes dollar-priced Silver more appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

Yesterday US President Donald Trump expressed frustration with US-Japan negotiations on trade. In the meantime, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that countries could receive notifications of significantly higher tariff rates.

Tariffs ranging from 10% to 50%, which were announced on April 2nd, will take effect on July 9th after a 90-day pause, unless bilateral trade agreements are reached.

Trump also continued mounting pressure on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, as he sent Fed Chair Jerome Powell a list of global central bank policy rates with handwritten comments stating US rates should be between Japan’s 0.5% and Denmark’s 1.75%.

The upcoming US employment data could indicate labor market weakness and add to expectations of a July rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Spot Silver was last up 0.69% on the day to trade at $36.36 per troy ounce.

