Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » USD/SEK hovers above 12-month low ahead of cenbank meetings

USD/SEK hovers above 12-month low ahead of cenbank meetings

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: June 17, 2025

The USD/SEK currency pair hovered above a 12-month low of 9.3766 ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s and Sweden’s Riksbank policy meetings.

The Fed is widely expected to leave its federal funds rate target range intact at 4.25%-4.50% at its June 17th-18th meeting.

The US central bank has adopted a wait-and-see approach amid concerns that the Trump administration’s tariffs could push inflation higher and slow GDP growth.

The minutes of the FOMC’s May meeting showed that Fed policy makers viewed the announced tariff increases as being significantly larger and more extensive than anticipated. What is more, policy makers warned of a substantial uncertainty surrounding the direction of trade policy as well as the scope, timing and duration of its effects on economy.

Fed officials considered this uncertainty as unusually high and cautioned that downside risks to employment and economic activity and upside risks to inflation had risen.

The new set of FOMC economic forecasts may offer further evidence of how policy makers perceive the impact of the Trump administration’s tariff policies.

Investors will also be paying close attention to the press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell for clues over the timing of any future interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, Riksbank is expected to cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.00% at its June 18th meeting.

In May, Riksbank left borrowing costs on hold at 2.25%, highlighting increased global uncertainty, especially after a shift in US trade policy.

The global macro environment led to a slightly weaker Swedish economic outlook compared to March amid decreasing household confidence and early signs of heightening corporate pessimism.

Riksbank’s Executive Board said it was more likely that inflation will ease below the March projection. Back then, policy makers had said they expected inflation would remain above the 2% target for the rest of 2025 before stabilizing near that level in 2026.

The USD/SEK currency pair was last up 0.09% on the day to trade at 9.4725.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.5422-1.5545. The pair closed at 1.5496, down 0.10% on a daily basis, while extending losses from the prior trading day. The daily low has also been the lowest level since July 10th, when the […]
  • Natural gas futures hit session high as US inventories fall more than expectedNatural gas futures hit session high as US inventories fall more than expected Natural gas spiked up to session high after the Energy Information Administration reported a larger-than-expected withdrawal in US stockpiles last week. Market players continued to eye short-term weather developments in the US, as well as […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD trading outlook for September 14th 2016Forex Market: GBP/USD trading outlook for September 14th 2016 Yesterday’s trade (in GMT terms) saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.3168-1.3343. The pair closed at 1.3195, plummeting 1.06% compared to Mondays close. It has been the 183rd drop in the past 337 trading days and also the steepest one since […]
  • Forex Market: CHF/NOK daily forecastForex Market: CHF/NOK daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session CHF/NOK traded within the range of 6.6505-6.6777 and closed at 6.6529.At 6:30 GMT today CHF/NOK was losing 0.01% for the day to trade at 6.6541. The pair touched a daily low at 6.6527 at 5:50 […]
  • USD/CAD advanced, US data in focusUSD/CAD advanced, US data in focus US dollar gained ground against its Canadian counterpart on Monday, as market players expected a positive series of economic indicators out of the United States during the current week would prompt Fed to embark on a pare back of its stimulus. […]
  • Crypto.com ends US institutional exchange serviceCrypto.com ends US institutional exchange service Key moments:*Crypto.com will suspend its US professional institutional exchange service by June 21. *The decision is due to a decline in demand impacted by the present market conditions and pending legal proceedings against exchanges […]