Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Ethereum Jumps 1.31% to $2,543.6 on Weekly ETP Inflows of $296M

Ethereum Jumps 1.31% to $2,543.6 on Weekly ETP Inflows of $296M

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: June 9, 2025

Key Moments:

  • Ethereum’s price staged a recovery on Monday and advanced 1.31% to $2,543.6.
  • Ether ETPs attracted $296 million in inflows last week, their strongest performance since the 2024 US election.
  • Crypto venture capital activity dropped to 62 deals in May, raising a mere $909 million.

Ether ETPs Lead the Pack Amid Market Uncertainty

Ethereum’s price advanced significantly during Monday trading following news of the exchange-traded-product (ETP) volumes registered last week. According to the data provided by CoinShares, investment products tied to Ethereum bucked a broader slowdown in the crypto markets and recorded 296 million in inflows. This marked their strongest weekly gain since Donald Trump was elected president in 2024. At press time, ETH is trading above the $2,500 threshold.

As per CoinShares’ report, Ether products now represent more than 10.5% of the assets under management (AUM) across all ETPs in the crypto sphere. The latest figures also extend the inflow streak to seven weeks in a row.

Outlook for Ether Prices Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Bitget Research’s chief analyst, Ryan Lee, told media company Cointelegraph that Ether’s price is likely to stay within the $2,400–$2,800 range in the near term. He noted that deflationary pressures, along with trade tensions, will cap gains. Lee continued, stating that network upgrades and ETF inflows had the potential to drive the price towards $2,700, but he cautioned that a wider market sell-off could challenge the $2,300 support level.

Crypto Venture Capital Slows Sharply

In contrast to Ether’s performance, Bitcoin investment products recorded $56 million in weekly outflows. Moreover, the broad digital asset landscape registered a notable deceleration in its risk-taking endeavors.

Specifically, May witnessed a major cooling in venture capital participation within the crypto sector, culminating in merely 62 funding rounds. This figure marked the lowest count observed thus far in 2025. The capital secured through these more modest investments amounted to a total of $909 million.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Oil prices fairly unchangedOil prices fairly unchanged Oil prices remained steady during the early European session on Monday as Middle East tension was offset by news about Irans president election and the lasting global demand concern.On the New York Mercantile Exchange, both WTI crude and […]
  • Apple’s touchpad technology to be used by Mercedes-BenzApple’s touchpad technology to be used by Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz is about to use touch-pad technology, which was first used by Apple Inc., on the C-Class Sedan. This move is part of the brands strategy to surpass Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) in sales.The best-seller of the brand is […]
  • ADA Trading Volume Jumps to $1B Amidst Price Stagnation and Whale CautionADA Trading Volume Jumps to $1B Amidst Price Stagnation and Whale Caution Key momentsCardano (ADA) experiences a surge in 24-hour trading volume, reaching $1 billion, despite minimal price fluctuations. The Average Directional Index (ADX) for ADA remains below 20, indicating a lack of clear market trend and […]
  • US stock futures rise as earning season gains continueUS stock futures rise as earning season gains continue U.S. stock index futures advanced, suggesting the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index will rebound after yesterday’s drop, as Apple Inc. posted profit that topped estimates and European manufacturing surprisingly jumped.Future contracts on the […]
  • EUR/USD Trades Near 1.1330 as Dollar Benefits from Strong US Data and Easing Trade ConcernsEUR/USD Trades Near 1.1330 as Dollar Benefits from Strong US Data and Easing Trade Concerns Key Moments:The EUR/USD struggled to find its footing on Wednesday after sliding below 1.1300. Sentiment favored the US dollar after President Trump delayed tariffs on imports sourced from the EU. The euro was pressured by solid US […]
  • Natural gas set for weekly decline on bearish supply dataNatural gas set for weekly decline on bearish supply data Natural gas erased its daily losses but remained firmly on negative weekly basis after two reports by the Energy Information Administration this week showed that U.S. natural gas inventories rose above the average in the preceding two weeks. […]