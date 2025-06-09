Key Moments:

Fresh Wave of Confidence Sweeps Through Crude Oil Markets

Renewed optimism surrounding US-China trade discussions invigorated various sectors during Monday’s trading session, with crude oil futures in particular seeing notable gains. As the tariff war between the world’s largest economies had triggered concerns over a recession and diminishing crude oil demand, news of potential progress allowed both Brent and WTI contracts to advance.

Light crude oil futures enjoyed a jump of 0.42%, which resulted in a price of $64.85 per barrel. Brent contracts, meanwhile, surged by 0.45% as the figure reached $66.77.

OPEC Moves to Expand Supply

While market spirits were high, the latest move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries may serve to cap gains. Namely, OPEC and its partners have agreed to expand short-term oil production, with a planned boost of 411,000 barrels per day in July now set to weigh on global prices.

According to a recent note from Commerzbank, Saudi Arabia is reportedly advocating for faster reductions in previously agreed voluntary cuts, which could further amplify the expected surplus hitting the market later this year.

US Drilling Continues to Fall

Domestic oil exploration in the US has been slowing, pressured by expectations of declining prices. Commerzbank stated that drilling activity has dropped to its lowest level in over three years.

However, the bank did note that the impact of this reduced activity on overall supply is expected to emerge only gradually. The rapidly building surplus, Commerzbank stressed, remains a more pressing factor influencing price momentum.