Key Moments:

A heated exchange between President Trump and Elon Musk fueled investor uncertainty.

Futures on the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% after earlier declines.

Market participants are awaiting the May jobs report, which may indicate slower hiring and stable unemployment according to analyst forecasts.

Market Futures Recover After Political Tensions

Futures tied to major US indices bounced back from earlier losses, stabilizing after market jitters triggered by escalating hostility between Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump on social media. The feud, which came to a head on Thursday, saw Trump expressing disapproval of Musk and casting doubt on the CEO’s motives for opposing the president’s fiscal legislation.

The president also suggested that he might revoke key government contracts and subsidies supporting Musk’s businesses. As for Musk, he responded by claiming Trump would not have secured the presidency without his support and publicly advocated for the idea of impeaching Trump. He also threatened to retire SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft.

Investor Confidence Tested

This highly publicized clash added fresh unpredictability to an already unsettled market environment. Prior to the flare-up, investors had shown cautious optimism that the administration’s tariff policies might ease and that economic growth could stabilize. Positive sentiment returned as market anxieties cooled following the feud.

Dow Jones contracts advanced by over 170 basis points, with the 0.41% climb seeing the benchmark hit 42,541. Nasdaq 100 futures, meanwhile, enjoyed gains of 0.42% and hit 21,672.75. Last but not least, the S&P 500 contracts advanced by 0.43% and managed to climb above the 5,970 mark. These movements offered a modest reprieve to investors navigating a week marked by policy uncertainty and fragile sentiment.

Looking ahead, all eyes are on the upcoming May employment data, which is scheduled for release later today. Investors are bracing for evidence of slower job creation and an unchanged unemployment rate. The report could heavily influence investor sentiment, depending on how it aligns with fears of an economic deceleration.