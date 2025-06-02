Key Moments:

Notable AI Win for Applied Digital

Infrastructure provider Applied Digital Corporation has finalized two long-term leases with AI firm CoreWeave. Under the terms of these agreements, Applied Digital will deliver 250 megawatts (MW) of critical IT load from its campus in Ellendale, North Dakota. These leases, each lasting approximately 15 years, are anticipated to bring in around $7 billion in total revenue.

CoreWeave can also add 150 MW to its lease as per the terms of the deal, underscoring the potential for further development and positioning the Ellendale site as a major hub for high-performance computing (HPC) and AI workloads.

Applied Digital’s Chairman and CEO, Wes Cummins, remarked that the extended agreements cemented their infrastructure’s pivotal position in facilitating cutting-edge AI and HPC workloads. He also highlighted the significant return prospects and the company’s capability for rapid scaling to satisfy increasing AI requirements.

Monday saw Applied Digital’s share price rise by a substantial amount as investors assessed the news. After today’s trading session commenced, the stock surged by over 40%, with the price reaching $9.77%.

North Dakota Campus Poised for Expansion

Ellendale's blueprint allows for scalable growth up to 1 gigawatt over time, which would turn the facility into one of North America's most significant data centers for high-density computing.

The first 100 MW plant for CoreWeave is slated to go online in the fourth quarter of 2025. A second 150 MW building is already under construction, expected to be finished by mid-2026. A third facility of the same size is planned for activation in 2027.

However, it is worth noting that the company is still facing financial headwinds. Despite a yearly revenue growth of 53.7%, Applied Digital carries a significant debt load of over $993 million.