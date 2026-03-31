Sterling Struggles as GBP/JPY Holds Below 211.00

Key Moments

GBP/JPY attempted to recover after Monday’s sharp decline but remained capped below the 211.00 level.

Official warnings from Japanese authorities about “very speculative” Yen moves supported JPY and limited aggressive short positions.

Technical signals stayed bearish, with GBP/JPY trading near 210.79 and downside levels around 210.21 and 208.50 in focus.

GBP/JPY Holds Defensive Tone Despite Data-Supported Sterling

The British Pound attempted to regain ground against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday, but the rebound lacked conviction as the cross struggled to secure trading above 211.00. This followed a sharp reversal on Monday, when GBP/JPY slid and ultimately found support near the 210.00 handle.

Although recent UK GDP figures have been constructive for the Pound, they have not translated into sustained upside for the pair. Market participants remained cautious about building sizeable short positions in JPY due to concerns over potential official intervention, which kept GBP/JPY on the defensive.

Intervention Warnings from Tokyo Support the Yen

Japanese officials reinforced their stance on recent currency moves on Tuesday, characterizing the latest weakness in the Yen as “very speculative.” Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reiterated that authorities in Tokyo are prepared to act in the foreign exchange market to curb what they view as excessive fluctuations in the JPY.

These remarks aligned with earlier comments from Japan’s top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, whose prior warnings about intervention helped underpin the Yen on Monday. The combination of these signals added to the headwinds facing GBP/JPY and contributed to keeping the cross below prior support near 211.00.

Technical Picture: Bearish Bias Intact

GBP/JPY was last seen trading around 210.79, with the short-term outlook remaining negative after a nearly 1% decline on Monday. On the 4-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index recovered from oversold territory near 25 to a mid-range level, indicating that while the sharp downside momentum has eased, a clear bullish reversal has yet to emerge. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator stayed below the zero line, reinforcing the prevailing bearish tone.

Tuesday’s move higher appeared to be more of a corrective bounce from oversold conditions rather than the start of a sustained uptrend. Attempts to extend gains faced resistance as buyers struggled to gain traction above the 211.00 area. If upside pressure strengthens, the next notable levels to watch include a reverse trendline around 212.50, followed by the March 11 and March 26 highs in the vicinity of 213.25.

On the downside, immediate support is located at Monday’s low of 210.21. Below that, early March lows around 209.20 represent another key area. A deeper pullback could bring the zone between the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 208.50 and the February 19 and 23 lows near 208.10 into view as a possible destination for an extended bearish correction.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Japanese Yen Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table presents the percentage change in the Japanese Yen (JPY) against major currencies today. JPY showed its strongest performance versus the Canadian Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD — -0.12% -0.25% -0.13% 0.09% -0.38% -0.02% 0.03% EUR 0.12% — -0.11% 0.04% 0.26% -0.22% 0.13% 0.18% GBP 0.25% 0.11% — 0.15% 0.38% -0.10% 0.24% 0.31% JPY 0.13% -0.04% -0.15% — 0.23% -0.25% 0.10% 0.18% CAD -0.09% -0.26% -0.38% -0.23% — -0.48% -0.13% -0.06% AUD 0.38% 0.22% 0.10% 0.25% 0.48% — 0.36% 0.42% NZD 0.02% -0.13% -0.24% -0.10% 0.13% -0.36% — 0.06% CHF -0.03% -0.18% -0.31% -0.18% 0.06% -0.42% -0.06% —

The heat map displays how each currency has moved against the others. The base currency is taken from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the Japanese Yen as the base from the left column and moving across to the US Dollar cell will show the percentage move for JPY (base)/USD (quote).