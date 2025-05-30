Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Heavy Liquidations of $600M Drag XRP by 2.95%, Price Tumbles Below $2.20

Heavy Liquidations of $600M Drag XRP by 2.95%, Price Tumbles Below $2.20

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: May 30, 2025

Key Moments:

  • XRP’s price fell by 2.95% to $2.17805 on Friday.
  • Open interest declined by 4%.
  • Large-scale investor sell-offs of $600 million contributed significantly to the price drop.

Market Turbulence Hits XRP

The price of XRP experienced a sharp decline on Friday as it sank almost 3% and fell from the $2.20 threshold. An earlier dip even saw the price briefly sink to around $2.14 as widespread liquidations impacted the digital asset sector. Thin trading volumes and a slowdown in XRP Ledger activity contributed further to the bearish sentiment surrounding the token.

XRP down almost 3%, TradingView

Whale Activity Sparks Volatility

Downward pressure was further intensified by a wave of selling, forcing market participants to reassess their positions. Total liquidations topped $600 million, and analysts believe that large-scale investors, often referred to as “whales,” were responsible for tipping the balance. According to analyst Block Bull, these players appeared to take advantage of declining prices to acquire XRP at reduced costs.

XRP’s downward movement signals broader instability in the cryptocurrency market, with other digital assets, such as Cardano, also reacting to the same macroeconomic triggers. Concerns surrounding future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions, as well as the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the SEC versus Ripple case, also played a role in market dynamics. While Ripple’s leadership, including CEO Brad Garlinghouse, has not publicly commented on the current conditions, market participants remain alert to upcoming regulatory shifts and their implications.

Market indicators pointed to a deteriorating outlook, with open interest sliding by a notable 4%. According to analysts, it is possible for XRP’s price to drop further by 30% based on historical models. They did not rule out a potential recovery, however.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News