Key Moments:

XRP’s price fell by 2.95% to $2.17805 on Friday.

Open interest declined by 4%.

Large-scale investor sell-offs of $600 million contributed significantly to the price drop.

Market Turbulence Hits XRP

The price of XRP experienced a sharp decline on Friday as it sank almost 3% and fell from the $2.20 threshold. An earlier dip even saw the price briefly sink to around $2.14 as widespread liquidations impacted the digital asset sector. Thin trading volumes and a slowdown in XRP Ledger activity contributed further to the bearish sentiment surrounding the token.

Whale Activity Sparks Volatility

Downward pressure was further intensified by a wave of selling, forcing market participants to reassess their positions. Total liquidations topped $600 million, and analysts believe that large-scale investors, often referred to as “whales,” were responsible for tipping the balance. According to analyst Block Bull, these players appeared to take advantage of declining prices to acquire XRP at reduced costs.

XRP’s downward movement signals broader instability in the cryptocurrency market, with other digital assets, such as Cardano, also reacting to the same macroeconomic triggers. Concerns surrounding future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions, as well as the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the SEC versus Ripple case, also played a role in market dynamics. While Ripple’s leadership, including CEO Brad Garlinghouse, has not publicly commented on the current conditions, market participants remain alert to upcoming regulatory shifts and their implications.

Market indicators pointed to a deteriorating outlook, with open interest sliding by a notable 4%. According to analysts, it is possible for XRP’s price to drop further by 30% based on historical models. They did not rule out a potential recovery, however.