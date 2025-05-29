Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Silver surges as Trade Court blocks Trump tariffs

Spot Silver surges as Trade Court blocks Trump tariffs

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: May 29, 2025

Spot Silver surged almost 1% on Thursday, reversing the loss from the prior trading day and diverging from other precious metals such as Gold amid easing trade-related uncertainty.

The US Court of International Trade found that President Trump had exceeded his authority to impose reciprocal tariffs. By the Trade Court’s order, the measures will have to be vacated and permanently blocked.

The Court’s decision is expected to be appealed by the Trump administration. Still, it marked a huge setback for Trump’s tariff-driven trade policy.

The minutes of the FOMC’s May meeting showed that Fed policy makers viewed the announced tariff increases as being significantly larger and more extensive than anticipated. What is more, policy makers warned of a substantial uncertainty surrounding the direction of trade policy as well as the scope, timing and duration of its effects on economy.

Fed officials considered this uncertainty as unusually high and cautioned that downside risks to employment and economic activity and upside risks to inflation had risen.

As US economic growth and the labor market remain solid, while the central bank’s current policy stance remains moderately restrictive, Fed policy makers could adopt a wait-and-see approach, waiting for more clarity on inflation and economic trends.

Spot Silver was last up 0.92% on the day to trade at $33.28 per troy ounce.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Cineverse and Whip Media announce partnershipCineverse and Whip Media announce partnership Cineverse Corp, a global streaming technology and entertainment company, said on Thursday that it had partnered with Whip Media, a leading enterprise software platform.Through its Content Value Management platform, Whip Media will […]
  • AUD/JPY hovers above 2-week low after steep Australia CPI slowdownAUD/JPY hovers above 2-week low after steep Australia CPI slowdown Key pointsAUD/JPY trades near two-week low Australian CPI data boosts the case for RBA rate pause Japan may intervene in the market to prop up Yen BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda to speak at ECB Forum in Sintra, […]
  • AUD/USD up but still close to eleven-month lowsAUD/USD up but still close to eleven-month lows The Australian dollar moved up against its US counterpart during early European trade on Tuesday, as investors await the crucial economic data from United States, scheduled to be released later today. However, AUD/USD still remained close […]
  • Sweden’s trade surplus shrinks in NovemberSweden’s trade surplus shrinks in November Sweden has reported a trade surplus of SEK 7.2 billion in November, which compares with a surplus of SEK 10.4 billion in the same month of 2023.The nation’s total exports shrank 4.4% year-on-year to SEK 181.3 billion in November, data by […]
  • Commodities trading outlook: gold, silver and copper futuresCommodities trading outlook: gold, silver and copper futures Gold dropped below the key support of $1 200 during midday trade in Europe today, though it soon recovered, after the US economy was reported adding much more payrolls in September than expected. Meanwhile, copper futures were steadily […]
  • Crude oil trading outlook: futures return to losses after a brief rebound on TuesdayCrude oil trading outlook: futures return to losses after a brief rebound on Tuesday Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate fell on Wednesday after ending five consecutive days of losses with yesterdays increase as an Iranian official warned that prices would fall further if OPEC does not intervene.January US crude fell […]