Spot Gold scales 2-week high on US debt woes

Spot Gold scales 2-week high on US debt woes

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: May 22, 2025

Spot Gold extended gains to a fresh 2-week peak of $3,345.45 on Thursday, as investor concerns over US government’s growing debt continued to heighten.

The US Dollar Index was hovering above a 2-week trough, being last down 0.18% to 99.508.

A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced Gold more appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

Yesterday the US House of Representatives Rules Committee voted to advance President Trump’s sweeping tax-cut and spending bill, while a vote on the House floor is expected today.

At the same time, demand for a $16 billion sale of 20-year US Treasuries was tepid, as investors remained cautious after Moody’s lowered US’ top sovereign credit rating to Aa1. This indicated low appetite for US assets and preference towards safe-haven Gold.

Spot Gold was last up 0.34% on the day to trade at $3,326.48 per troy ounce.

“Gold seems to be resuming its longer-term uptrend after the break below $3,200 failed to hold. I’m looking for a year of the highs around $3,450-$3,500 from here,” Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

