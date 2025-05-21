Key Moments:

WTI futures rose 1.23% to $62.79 per barrel on Wednesday.

The Brent benchmark, meanwhile, gained 1.12% and reached $66.11 per barrel

The spike followed reports of possible Israeli military action against Iran.

Oil Markets React to Geopolitical Risks

Crude oil benchmarks moved higher on Wednesday following a CNN report citing newly acquired US intelligence that indicated Israel could be preparing to attack Iranian nuclear sites. While the report did not confirm any imminent or definitive action, the potential for conflict has sparked renewed market volatility.

As geopolitics across the Middle East remain a pivotal factor in global oil pricing, WTI futures advanced 1.23% and hit $62.79 per barrel. Brent crude followed suit, reaching $66.11 per barrel amid a 1.12% climb.

Heightened Uncertainty Looms Over Iran-US Nuclear Talks

Expectations surrounding upcoming Iran-US nuclear negotiations, scheduled to take place later this week, have already been influencing oil markets. However, the possibility of Israeli military action has introduced a new layer of complexity that could derail progress. Moreover, Israel has previously signaled its willingness to target Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, though some Iranian facilities are reportedly equipped to withstand potential attacks.

Westpac Banking’s head of commodity and carbon research, Robert Rennie, stated that the current situation was the most definitive signal so far regarding the critical importance of the US-Iran nuclear negotiations and the measures Israel might employ if Iran persisted in its demand for commercial nuclear capabilities. He also noted that crude oil prices would retain an elevated risk factor as long as the present discussions showed no progress.

Diplomatic Efforts Face Severe Challenges

Today’s reports follow recent tensions between the US and Iran on threats of Iran developing a nuclear weapon, which prompted Donald Trump to issue multiple warnings of military retaliation should negotiations collapse.

Speaking with ABC News, US special envoy Steve Witkoff commented that the United States could not permit even a one percent enrichment capability. He claimed that a proposal had been delivered to the Iranians, designed to address the issue respectfully, and expressed confidence that a resolution was attainable. Witkoff further elaborated that their fundamental starting point for any deal was the absence of enrichment, asserting its unacceptability because it enabled weaponization, and the US would prevent the development of a nuclear weapon.

Earlier this week, Iran’s Supreme Leader expressed pessimism about the likelihood of success in the latest round of talks with the US.