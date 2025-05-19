Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Bitcoin Down 0.83% to $102,794, Corporate Giants Expand Crypto Holdings

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: May 19, 2025

Key Moments:

  • Bitcoin declined 0.83% on Monday, slipping below the 102,800 mark.
  • Strategy purchased 7,390 BTC, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 576,230 BTC.
  • Metaplanet bought 1,004 BTC, increasing its reserves to 7,800 BTC.

Bitcoin Drops as Crypto Legislation Looms

Bitcoin began the week with a modest pullback, dipping 0.83% over the past 24 hours to reach $102,794. The decline came as market participants in the crypto industry await upcoming legislative developments in the US Congress. Bitcoin’s decline was not isolated, as crypto assets across the board also suffered losses. According to CoinMarketCap data, the total capitalization of the crypto market fell around 2% on Monday, hitting $3.25 trillion. This downward momentum was triggered by the recent US sovereign credit rating downgrade to Aa1 by Moody’s, which sparked fluctuations across traditional and crypto assets alike.

BTC down 0.83%, TradingView

Corporate Bitcoin Accumulation Accelerates

Strategy, the business analytics firm founded by Michael Saylor under the original name MicroStrategy, unveiled its latest Bitcoin purchase on Monday. The company added 7,390 BTC to its already substantial Bitcoin reserves. The acquisition cost approximately $764.9 million, with an average purchase price of roughly $103,498 per bitcoin.

This latest transaction increased the company’s holdings to 576,230 BTC, acquired at a total cost of around $40.18 billion, with an average price of around $69,726 per coin. At Bitcoin’s current value, Strategy is sitting on unrealized gains exceeding $19 billion. As of May 18th, 2025, the firm has also generated a 16.3% year-to-date return on its Bitcoin investments.

Also on Monday, the Tokyo-based Metaplanet announced a new Bitcoin purchase of 1,004 BTC for more than $104 million. This move increases its Bitcoin treasury to 7,800 BTC or $804.6 million at current rates. Metaplanet recently reported its best quarterly revenue performance in two decades, highlighting that roughly 90% of that success stemmed directly from its Bitcoin investments.

