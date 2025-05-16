Key Moments:

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen has announced plans to step down from his position as Novo Nordisk CEO.

“Market challenges” were cited as the main reason behind his departure.

The company’s US-listed stock dropped 5% during pre-market trading, while the shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen declined by 3.8%.

CEO Departure

Novo Nordisk (NOVC-FF) revealed on Friday that CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen will resign. The company behind Ozempic and Wegovy stated that Jørgensen will remain in his current role for a transitional period to ensure leadership continuity. A new CEO has not yet been named, and the firm indicated that a formal announcement will follow at a later date.

The news had a negative effect on the company’s stocks, as its US shares dropped 5% in Friday’s pre-market hours, down to $62.84 compared to yesterday’s closing price of $66.15 and reversing recent gains. The Danish-listed shares also sank, plunging 3.79% to 417.95 DKK. In contrast, competitor Eli Lilly (LLY) enjoyed a 1.66% boost to its own after-hours share figures.

Challenging Environment for Novo Nordisk

The leadership transition comes against the backdrop of intense market competition and setbacks in drug trials for the company’s next wave of obesity treatments. Novo Nordisk’s stock has dropped by more than 50% in the past year, reflecting investor concerns about the company’s market position and growth trajectory.

Despite the leadership change, Chairman Helge Lund conveyed that Novo Nordisk’s strategy would remain the same and that the Board had confidence in both the company’s existing business plans and its capacity to implement them. However, the company did issue a statement in which it acknowledged that current adjustments were being made due to the difficulties Novo Nordisk has encountered in the market. Another announcement had to do with Novo Nordisk Foundation Chairman Lars Rebien Sørensen becoming a member of the company’s board.