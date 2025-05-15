Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Home » Forex and Currency News » UK GDP Up 0.7% in Q1, GBP/USD Gains 0.3%

UK GDP Up 0.7% in Q1, GBP/USD Gains 0.3%

Written by Brian McColl
, | Updated: May 15, 2025

Key Moments:

  • The UK’s GDP expanded 0.7% quarter-over-quarter in the first three months of 2025, beating market expectations.
  • March monthly GDP increased 0.2% even though analysts had expected no growth.
  • The GBP/USD pair rose above the 1.3200 mark.

Solid Start to 2025 for the UK Economy

The UK posted stronger-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter of 2025, rising 0.7% during 2025’s first quarter compared to analysts’ forecasts of 0.6%. This followed a 0.1% expansion in Q4 2024.

On an annual basis, GDP climbed 1.3% in the first three months of 2025, edging past the 1.2% projection. It did fall below the 1.5% increase seen in the previous quarter. In addition, March’s monthly GDP percentage hit 0.2% even though economists had expected the rate to stay at 0%. However, it slowed from February’s 0.5%.

GBP/USD Gains

Following the release of UK economic data, the sterling appreciated against the US dollar, with the GBP/USD rising 0.3% to 1.3292. A softer dollar also served to support the sterling, as the greenback faced pressure due to lingering uncertainty around the US tariff policies.

GBP/USD jumps 0.3%, TradingView

Ongoing discussions about US currency policy have added to volatility, with market participants speculating that the Trump administration could favor a weaker dollar. A stronger dollar, US officials contend, puts US exporters at a disadvantage relative to peers in nations with softer currencies, while a weakened greenback may improve competitiveness in international trade. Nevertheless, anticipation of major interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve has cooled.

Sector Performance: Services Up, Manufacturing Down

When examining the data on a sector-by-sector basis, the Index of Services for March posted a 0.7% gain in the 3-month-over-3-month comparison, up by 0.1%. However, this strength was not mirrored across the board, as key industrial components suffered declines. In March, Industrial Production fell 0.7%, while Manufacturing Production slipped 0.8% on a monthly basis. Both figures came in below analyst forecasts, reflecting weakness in the UK’s industrial base.

Preliminary data on Total Business Investment showed a robust increase of 5.9% in Q1. This statistic suggests that UK companies may be showing renewed confidence despite ongoing economic and global uncertainties.

