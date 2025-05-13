Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Gold rebounds from 1 1/2-week low on likely dip buying

Spot Gold rebounds from 1 1/2-week low on likely dip buying

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: May 13, 2025

Spot Gold rebounded from yesterday’s 1 1/2-week low of $3,207.79 on Tuesday, recouping part of Monday’s steep loss, on likely bargain buying.

The yellow metal plummeted 2.7% on Monday, as a breakthrough in US-China trade relations bolstered investor risk appetite and dampened demand for safe-haven assets.

During high-profile trade talks in Switzerland over the weekend, US and Chinese officials agreed to significantly lower tariffs, which alleviated global trade tensions.

US tariffs on Chinese imports will be reduced from 145% to 30%, while China’s levies on US imports will be cut from 125% to 10%.

The two sides have also agreed on a 90-day pause on measures.

China has also agreed to remove export countermeasures implemented after April 2nd, namely restrictions on rare-earth minerals and magnets.

However, concerns about US growth remain, as tariffs will still be dramatically higher.

Market players now awaited the US CPI inflation data, due out later in the day, which may provide further clues over the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

Annual headline consumer inflation in the US probably steadied at 2.4% in April, according to market consensus.

And, annual core CPI inflation probably steadied at 2.8% in April.

The easing of trade tensions is expected to alleviate upward pressure on US inflation expectations, a potential shift that adds to the case for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

About 55 basis points of Fed rate cuts by year-end are now priced in, compared to 85 bps a week ago.

Spot Gold was last up 0.79% on the day to trade at $3,260.68 per troy ounce.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: GBP/CAD daily forecastForex Market: GBP/CAD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session GBP/CAD traded within the range of 1.8182-1.8264 and closed at 1.8203.At 7:04 GMT today GBP/CAD was losing 0.02% for the day to trade at 1.8196. The pair touched a daily low at 1.8194 at 7:03 […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/CAD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/CAD within the range of 1.4147-1.4265. The pair closed at 1.4169, losing 0.48% on a daily basis.At 7:12 GMT today EUR/CAD was up 0.06% for the day to trade at 1.4185. The pair touched a daily high at 1.4205 at […]
  • Facebook shares fall for a third session in a row on Thursday, company signs multi-year licensing deal with Universal MusicFacebook shares fall for a third session in a row on Thursday, company signs multi-year licensing deal with Universal Music A multi-year deal has reportedly been signed between Facebook Inc (FB) and Universal Music Group, which is to allow users globally to access Universal’s music catalogs, to upload videos containing licensed music as well as to personalize […]
  • US stocks retreat amid energy sector decline, Fed worriesUS stocks retreat amid energy sector decline, Fed worries U.S. stocks fell, giving the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index its first four-day decline of the year, after energy shares dropped as investors awaited signals this week on the Federal Reserve’s stimulus plans.The S&P 500 dropped 0.6% to […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/NOK daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/NOK daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/NOK within the range of 8.1537-8.2180. The pair closed at 8.2095, gaining 0.50% on a daily basis.At 6:23 GMT today EUR/NOK was up 0.01% for the day to trade at 8.2079. The pair broke the first key weekly […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/CHF daily forecastForex Market: GBP/CHF daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session GBP/CHF traded within the range of 1.5056-1.5107 and closed at 1.5074.At 8:38 GMT today GBP/CHF was losing 0.13% for the day to trade at 1.5055. The pair touched a daily low at 1.5038 at 7:10 GMT, […]