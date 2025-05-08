Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Ethereum Hits $2,000, Bitcoin Rallies Near $100,000

Ethereum Hits $2,000, Bitcoin Rallies Near $100,000

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: May 8, 2025

Key Moments:

  • ETH experienced a growth acceleration on Thursday, climbing by 11.64% to $2,005.86.
  • The Pectra upgrade, activated on May 7th, increased Ethereum’s validator stake cap from 32 ETH to 2,048 ETH.
  • Bitcoin rose above the $99,000 mark and has been trying to reach $100,000.

Ethereum Reaches $2,000 Amid 11.65% Climb, Bitcoin On Its Way to $100,000

Ethereum managed to rise substantially on Thursday, with a major surge of over 11% seeing the coin reach $2,000, outpacing other top-tier altcoins. This latest surge coincides with notable institutional interest that has been observed since April. According to CoinShares, Ethereum has enjoyed back-to-back weeks of positive net inflows into spot Ether exchange-traded funds.

Ethereum reaches $2,000, TradingView

In addition, the implementation of the Pectra upgrade on May 7th is considered to be among the key factors that contributed toward renewed interest in ETH, as it introduced a collection of Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) focused on scalability and network security. A key change was the hike in the validator maximum stake, which increased from 32 ETH to 2,048 ETH.

Ethereum’s recent gains have come as part of a broader move higher across crypto assets. On Thursday, the entire crypto market added over 3% in value, reclaiming a total capitalization of around $3.2 trillion. This rally emerged as optimism returned following hopes surrounding Washington-Beijing trade negotiations and talks of a potential deal between the US and the UK, reinvigorating risk appetite even as the Federal Reserve maintained its interest rate stance.

Bitcoin (BTC) was another notable gainer, as renewed investor enthusiasm propelled the price toward the $100,000 level. However, Chief Analyst at Bitget Research Ryan Lee has stated that “a clear break above this psychological barrier” might be contingent upon consistent economic data that supports the idea of policy easing.

Paul Howard, Senior Director at Wincent, wrote to The Block that strong news out of the US could be the next driver for the flagship cryptocurrency. “The market now anticipates a potential follow-through later this year, whether in the form of rate cuts or broader macroeconomic stimulus,” he stressed.

BTC attempts climb to $100,000, TradingView

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • General Electric shares close higher on Thursday, CEO’s 2022 incentive grant to be reduced 67%General Electric shares close higher on Thursday, CEO’s 2022 incentive grant to be reduced 67% General Electric Co (GE) announced on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp's incentive grant for 2022 would be cut by 67% following a non-binding but rare shareholder rebuke last year.The industrial conglomerate said in its […]
  • Italy’s consumer morale worsens in OctoberItaly’s consumer morale worsens in October Consumer morale in Italy has weakened in October, data by the National Institute of Statistics showed.The gauge of consumer confidence came in at a reading of 97.4 in October, while easing from 98.3 in September.The latest figure fell […]
  • Commodity Market: Pivot Levels for Monday (February 20th 2017)Commodity Market: Pivot Levels for Monday (February 20th 2017) Silver (SI) for March delivery (1 Troy Ounce)R1 – $18.041 R2 – $18.053 R3 (Range Resistance – Sell) – $18.064 R4 (Long Breakout) – $18.100 R5 (Breakout Target 1) – $18.139 R6 (Breakout Target 2) – $18.155S1 – $18.019 S2 – […]
  • General Motors fourth-quarter profit misses analysts’ estimatesGeneral Motors fourth-quarter profit misses analysts’ estimates General Motors Co. announced that its fourth-quarter profit missed analysts estimates as the company lost money in Asia outside of China. In addition, General Motors paid higher taxes and underwent through some reorganization changes in […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.2602-1.2798. The daily high has also been the highest level since March 13th 2009, when a high of 1.2846 was recorded. The pair closed at 1.2732, surging 0.91% on a daily basis, which marked a […]
  • Grain futures fairly unchanged after Tuesday’s gainsGrain futures fairly unchanged after Tuesday’s gains Grain futures were steady on Wednesday following Tuesdays rally with wheat, soybeans and corn marking minor gains.On the Chicago Board of Trade, corn futures for September delivery traded at $5.4638 a bushel at 11:53 GMT, up 0.07% on the […]