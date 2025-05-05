Spot Gold surges as uncertainty over US-China talks persists

Spot Gold rose on Monday, recouping part of the losses from last week, since uncertainty over the US-China trade negotiations continued, heightening the safe haven appeal of the yellow metal.

A softer US Dollar was also providing support to the commodity.

US President Trump said over the weekend he believed Beijing was willing to strike a deal, but yet, no details or timeline were provided.

Last week, China announced it was considering the possibility of beginning trade negotiations with the US, but underscored that any talks would need some preconditions to be met.

Meanwhile, the latest US employment data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates on hold this week.

The US Dollar Index was last down 0.16% to 99.880.

A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced Gold more appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

Spot Gold was last up 0.89% on the day to trade at $3,269.86 per troy ounce.