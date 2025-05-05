Key Moments:

The ASX 200 fell 0.97% to 8,157.8 points on Monday.

Financial stocks contributed to the losses, with Westpac sinking 2.9%.

Woodside and Santos dropped 3.8%, tracking weaker crude prices. De Grey Mining Limited suffered the steepest decline, plummeting by nearly 10%.

Australian Shares Retreat

The Australian equities market suffered a decline on Monday as financial companies dragged the broader market lower. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.97% at 8,157.8 points, ending a seven-day winning streak that had lifted the benchmark by a cumulative 5.2%.

Westpac Banking Corp dropped 2.9% as investor confidence plummeted following reports of its first-half earnings failing to meet market expectations. The weak result led to a broader sell-off in financials, with the financials index sliding 1.56%.

Chief Market Analyst at KCM Trade Tim Waterer commented that Westpac’s failure to meet profit expectations had triggered concerns regarding the future financial performance of banks, consequently exerting downward pressure on the financial sector at the beginning of the week.

Other stocks that underperformed included National Australia Bank and ANZ Group. The former fell 2%, while the latter retreated by 0.8%.

Oil Prices Sink Energy Stocks

Energy companies followed oil prices lower, as Brent crude declined after OPEC+ decided to accelerate output increases. The energy index sank 2.9%, with Woodside Energy shedding 3.8% of its value. On the other hand, Qantas Airways’ stock rose by 1.3%. Waterer attributed this momentum to the potential for boosted profit margins that can result from lower oil prices.

Mixed Performance Among Miners

Mining stocks edged 0.6% lower overall, though gold mining shares climbed 0.7% as gold edged higher. Among notable movers, Gold Road Resources surged 9.9%. The surge followed an announcement that Gold Road Resources had entered an A$3.7 billion ($2.4 billion) acquisition agreement with South Africa’s Gold Fields. In contrast, De Grey Mining Limited declined substantially by 9.89%.