Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » USD/NOK settles above 1 1/2-week low, posts weekly loss

USD/NOK settles above 1 1/2-week low, posts weekly loss

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: May 4, 2025

The USD/NOK currency pair settled above Friday’s low of 10.2960, its weakest level since April 22nd, as the US Dollar failed to draw lasting support from the latest solid US employment numbers.

Employers in all sectors of the US economy, excluding farming, added 177,000 job positions in April, slowing from the revised down 185,000 in March. Still, job growth surpassed market consensus of 130,000.

The latest figure also came relatively close to the average monthly gain of 152,000 over the past 12 months, despite uncertainty in regard to the Trump administration’s aggressive tariff policy.

Average hourly earnings grew 3.8% YoY in April, matching the rate in March.

Yet, the jobs report does not reflect the full impact of the tariffs, which the Trump administration imposed on April 2nd.

The data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates on hold next week.

Markets are now pricing in an about 50% chance of a Fed rate cut occurring as early as June, down from 60% prior to the data release.

Meanwhile, in Norway, factory activity shrank sharply in April. The DNB Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index came in at a reading of 46.1 in April, down from a downwardly revised 50.1 in March.

It has been the first contraction in activity since June 2024 and the steepest rate of decline since July 2020.

The USD/NOK currency pair settled 0.25% lower at 10.3966 on Friday.

The exotic Forex pair lost 0.23% for the week.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • LG Electronics Inc. share price up, profit doubles as revenue hits record numbersLG Electronics Inc. share price up, profit doubles as revenue hits record numbers LG Electronics Inc. reported a significant rise in operating profit for the third-quarter, beating analysts expectations thanks to increased smartphone sales.LG reported revenue of KRW 14.92 trillion in the third quarter, a 7.4% increase […]
  • Microsoft Corp. plans to lower Windows price by 70% to face the competition of Apple Inc. and Google Inc.Microsoft Corp. plans to lower Windows price by 70% to face the competition of Apple Inc. and Google Inc. People with knowledge of the matter reported that Microsoft Corp. plans to lower the price of Windows 8.1 for low-cost computers and tablets manufacturers by 70% in an attempt to overcome more affordable competitors such as Google Inc.s […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/JPY daily forecastForex Market: EUR/JPY daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session EUR/JPY traded within the range of 138.82-139.37 and closed at 139.04.At 6:44 GMT today EUR/JPY was losing 0.11% for the day to trade at 138.91. The pair touched a daily low at 138.88 during early Asian […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade (in GMT terms) saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.3162-1.3274. The pair closed at 1.3179, shedding 0.42% compared to Fridays close. It has been the 165th drop in the past 306 trading days. The major pair has fallen 0.42% so […]
  • USD/CAD in a tight-range tradeUSD/CAD in a tight-range trade US dollar traded in a narrow range against its Canadian counterpart on Wednesday, as market players were positioning in expectation of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the day.USD/CAD pair fell to a session low at 1.0180 […]
  • Gold trading outlook: futures edge up on Greek worriesGold trading outlook: futures edge up on Greek worries Gold gained for a second session on Thursday as investors sought the safety of the metal after the People’s Bank of China expanded measures to fight slowing growth amid uncertainty in Europe.Comex gold for delivery in April was up 0.20% at […]