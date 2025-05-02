Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Home » Commodities News » Tentative Optimism on US-China Trade Talks Fails to Bolster Crude Oil Futures, Brent Slips 0,79%, WTI Sinks 0.91%

Tentative Optimism on US-China Trade Talks Fails to Bolster Crude Oil Futures, Brent Slips 0,79%, WTI Sinks 0.91%

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: May 2, 2025

Key Moments:

  • Brent crude futures fell almost 0,8% on Friday, reaching $61.64 per barrel.
  • WTI also slid downward, dropping 0.91% to $58.70.
  • Markets responded cautiously to China’s reported consideration of US overtures on trade tariffs and Trump’s weighing of secondary sanctions targeting Iranian oil buyers.

Energy Futures Fall

Crude oil prices initially indicated stability on Friday as energy markets monitored growing geopolitical shifts. According to reports, China is reviewing a potential US proposal to initiate discussions over tariffs, giving rise to cautious optimism about an easing in the ongoing trade conflict between the two nations.

Despite the hopeful tone surrounding trade talks, prices struggled to gain sustained momentum and eventually suffered a drop. Brent crude futures fell below the $62 threshold as a 0.79% decline took hold, while West Texas Intermediate crude hit $58.70 per barrel.

WTI falls 0.91%, TradingView

Market sentiment was weighed down by persistent concerns that slowing global economic growth could reduce oil consumption. These fears loom large as OPEC and its allies are reportedly preparing to raise output.

Brent down 0.79%, TradingView

As cited by Reuters, Group Head of Research at Onyx Capital Group Harry Tchilinguirian stated that a degree of optimism existed regarding US-China relations; however, he characterized these indications as merely preliminary. He described the situation concerning tariffs as highly volatile, resembling a pattern of advancement followed by a more pronounced regression.

Adding to the complex global energy landscape, US President Donald Trump might be considering imposing secondary sanctions on entities that purchase Iranian oil.

