US-listed Bitcoin ETFs attracted more than $3 billion in net inflows last week.

The momentum did not slow on Monday, as SoSoValue data suggests daily inflows reached $591.3 million.

Bitcoin was volatile on Tuesday, hovering around the $95,000 mark.

Institutional Demand Shows no Signs of Waning

A massive influx of institutional cash saw Bitcoin ETFs enjoy inflows of over $3 billion last week, second only to their launch week in terms of capital raised. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust alone attracted nearly $1.5 billion, making it the week’s top performer in the segment.

Monday extended gains, with net inflows reaching a significant $591.3 million according to SoSoValue data. This marked the seventh consecutive day of positive investment in these digital asset vehicles, occurring as the price of Bitcoin traded above $95,000. Tuesday has thus far shown Bitcoin fluctuate around this same threshold.

Analysis of individual ETF performance revealed a notable concentration of this investment activity, with BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF once again attracting the largest amount of new capital, totalling $970.9 million. In contrast, several competing ETFs experienced outflows during the same period, with Ark and 21Shares seeing a combined $226.3 million leave their funds and Fidelity’s ETF registering an $86.9 million departure.

Bitcoin’s ‘Digital Gold’ Narrative Gains Traction

As equities remain volatile amid market turmoil, Bitcoin has become increasingly appealing, stirring conversations comparing it to gold as a potential safe haven asset. While speaking with Bloomberg, eToro’s Simon Peters recently noted that investors may be seeing Bitcoin as a safe haven asset due to its gold-like scarcity. He also noted that net spot ETF inflows were a “barometer” that indicated institutional interest in Bitcoin and that they had ramped up.

Some analysts believe the continued surge in ETF-driven demand may push Bitcoin’s valuation much higher. MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor has gone as far as to predict that IBIT could become the world’s largest ETF within a decade. Meanwhile, crypto commentator Willy Woo suggested that Bitcoin may be on track to test new all-time highs in the coming months, buoyed by these cash inflows.

