Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Diversified Energy to acquire Maverick Natural Resources

Diversified Energy to acquire Maverick Natural Resources

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: January 27, 2025

Diversified Energy Co (NYSE: DEC) said on Monday that it would acquire private equity-owned Maverick Natural Resources in a deal valued at $1.28 billion, including debt.

Diversified Energy said that it expected to take on nearly $700 million of Maverick Natural Resources’ debt, while the combined company would be valued at about $3.8 billion.

EIG Global Energy Partners, which currently owns Maverick Natural Resources, is to own about 20% of the new entity.

Stock Performance

The shares of Diversified Energy Co (DEC) closed 2.59% ($0.42) lower at $15.77 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $825.217 million.

The shares of Diversified Energy Co (DEC) went up 12.00% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have lost 6.13% of their value so far this year.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News