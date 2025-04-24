Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Silver pulls back from 3-week high on profit taking

Spot Silver pulls back from 3-week high on profit taking

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: April 24, 2025

Spot Silver pulled back from a 3-week high of $33.68 per troy ounce on Thursday, as investors likely took profits after yesterday’s 3.3% rally.

Developments on the tariff front continued to be in the spotlight.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said yesterday that the current high tariff rates between the US and China were unsustainable and should be lowered before trade negotiations can proceed.

US President Donald Trump said the updated tariff rates for China could be determined within the next two to three weeks. Still, Trump also suggested that a trade agreement was not strictly necessary.

At the same time, media reports stated the Trump administration was planning to exempt auto makers from certain tariffs after intense lobbying by industry executives.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund warned that the tariffs would slow economic growth and increase debt globally.

Spot Silver was last down 0.75% on the day to trade at $33.32 per troy ounce.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News