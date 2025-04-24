Key moments

US stocks ended Wednesday’s trading session with gains, as both the Dow and the Nasdaq Composite climbed by more than 400 basis points. The S&P 500 rose by 1.67%, reaching 5,375.85.

This week’s indications that punitive tariffs on China might be less aggressive than previously feared helped improve market sentiment, especially for sectors heavily impacted by trade tensions.

US futures declined on Thursday, with Dow suffering the sharpest decline of 0.52%.

Major Indices See Significant Jumps Before Thursday Futures Dip

New York markets saw a significant upswing on Wednesday, with major indices closing with robust gains driven by shifting sentiments regarding trade policy and the Federal Reserve’s leadership. The positive momentum appeared to wane by Thursday, as stock futures indicated a lower open.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was a key beneficiary of Wednesday’s rally, climbing notably by over 400 points. Specifically, the index advanced 419.59 points, marking a 1.07% increase to close the trading session at 39,606.57. Tech-centric indices also experienced substantial gains. The Nasdaq Composite surged by 2.50%, adding over 400 points, while the Nasdaq 100 mirrored this strength with a 2.28% rise. The broader S&P 500 index also participated in the advance, rising by 1.67% to finish the day at 5,375.85.

Comments from President Donald Trump played a significant role in this mid-week market enthusiasm, particularly his recent remarks suggesting he would not remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell from his position. This helped alleviate concerns among investors regarding the potential for political interference in the central bank’s monetary policy. In addition, a seemingly softer stance from the White House concerning ongoing trade negotiations, particularly with China, provided an additional tailwind for stocks.

Despite the strong performance on Wednesday, the positive sentiment did not carry over into Thursday’s pre-market trading. Stock futures across the board edged lower, suggesting a potentially weaker opening for the main indices. Dow e-mini futures saw a decline of 0.52%, shedding 205 points to reach 39,570. Similarly, S&P 500 futures dropped by 0.37%, and Nasdaq e-minis fell by 0.47%, trading at 18,716.25. This retreat indicated that while the previous day’s gains were significant, market participants were adopting a more cautious outlook.

It is important to note that according to additional commentary by Trump, updated tariff rates for China could be determined within the next two to three weeks. However, he also suggested that a trade agreement was not strictly necessary. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented on the duties as well, stating that a reciprocal lowering of currently elevated tariff rates between the United States and China was a necessary step before formal trade negotiations could commence. Another statement that served to dampen market sentiment was Trump’s commentary on auto tariffs, as the president appears to be weighing the option of increasing levies on Canadian vehicles.