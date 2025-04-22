Key moments

MP Materials’ stock plummeted on Monday, falling 11.99% to $23.19.

Tuesday saw the stock fall a further 1.51% to $22.84.

Investors’ concerns are likely tied to MP Materials’ recent decision to halt exports to China.

MP Materials Stock Continues to Fall as Tariff-Related Uncertainty Lingers

Shares of MP Materials Corp. are finding it difficult to regain lost ground after experiencing a significant downturn on Monday, where the stock price plummeted by approximately 12% to the $23.19 mark. This sharp decline followed the company’s announcement of a halt in rare earth material shipments to China in response to substantial retaliatory tariffs imposed by Beijing.

While pre-market trading on Tuesday showed a tentative sign of recovery by climbing by around 1.12%, this upward momentum did not last and could not propel the price back to the $24 level, let alone the heights it reached just last week. As markets opened on Tuesday, MP Materials’ stock suffered an additional drop of 1.51% to $22.84.

Riding a wave of optimism surrounding potential shifts in trade war dynamics, MP Materials’ stock had soared past $27. However, the recent developments have swiftly eroded investor confidence and the primary factor behind this loss of faith appears to be the direct consequence of escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. Beijing’s imposition of a hefty 125% tariff on rare earth imports from the US has directly impacted MP Materials, a key player that is among the largest producers and processors of these critical materials.

In a statement released last Thursday, MP Materials articulated that selling its valuable rare earth materials under such exorbitant tariffs was “neither commercially rational nor aligned with America’s national interest.” This decision to halt shipments to China, while perhaps strategically sound in the long run, has evidently spooked investors in the short term.

A crucial point of concern for the market lies in MP Materials’ significant reliance on the Chinese market. According to the company’s most recent annual report, approximately 80% of its consolidated revenue for the past year was attributed to China’s Shenghe Resources Holding. The cessation of shipments to this key customer represents a considerable blow to the company’s immediate revenue streams.

MP Materials has emphasized that it has been proactively preparing for such a scenario, including a $1 billion investment into establishing a comprehensive rare earth supply chain within the United States. However, the immediate consequences of halting exports to China are likely to include a significant drop in revenue.