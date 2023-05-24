According to a report by Reuters, citing knowledgeable sources, energy giant Repsol intends to sell a 49% stake in wind farms and photovoltaic power plants across Spain.

According to one source, the deal would be valued at between EUR 700 million and EUR 800 million.

The renewable plants are operational or near operational and have a total capacity of 600 megawatts, the sources said.

The facilities are located in Andalusia, Aragon, Castile-La Mancha and Castile and Leon.

The shares of Repsol (REP) were last losing 0.45% (EUR 0.060) to trade at EUR 13.285 in Madrid on Wednesday, while extending the loss from the previous market session.

The oil major’s total market cap now stands at EUR 17.425 billion.

The shares of Repsol went up 42.30% in 2022, compared with a 5.56% loss for the benchmark index, IBEX 35 (IBEX).

The company’s shares have retreated 10.54% so far this year.