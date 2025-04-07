Key moments

Bitcoin was hit with a substantial decrease in value on Monday, with its price plummeting to $76,143. This followed an even steeper drop below $74,600.

Coinglass data highlights that approximately $1.38 billion in crypto liquidations occurred in the preceding 24 hours.

Bitcoin’s price was affected by last week’s tariff announcement by US President Donald Trump, which sparked volatility that has effectively erased a substantial portion of the gains Bitcoin had achieved following the previous election cycle.

Bitcoin in Turmoil Amid Substantial Liquidations and Value Depreciation

Bitcoin’s price has suffered significant losses in the past several days as markets grappled with the aftermath of the Trump administration’s recently disclosed tariff policies. The digital currency fell a further 2.81% on Monday, shedding over $2,000 of its value to reach $76,143.

This followed an earlier decline to a staggering low of around $74,515 as investors grew increasingly concerned about the potential impact of escalating trade tensions on the digital asset landscape. President Donald Trump’s recent tariff policies, which impose substantial levies on imports from key trading partners, have triggered concerns of a potential recession and heightened volatility. The resulting uncertainty has led to a widespread sell-off across various asset classes, including cryptocurrencies.

Data from CoinGlass reveals the magnitude of the crypto market’s reaction, with approximately $1.38 billion in liquidations occurring within the last 24 hours. This figure underscores the extent to which leveraged positions were unwound as the crypto space experienced a sharp downturn, and Bitcoin alone accounted for a significant portion of these liquidations.

The substantial sell-offs and the sharp decline in Bitcoin’s price have had a cascading effect on the wider digital asset ecosystem. As per data from CoinGecko, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has experienced a significant contraction, settling at $2.47 trillion after experiencing an around 12% drop.

Analysts suggest that the recent volatility may signal a turning point for the cryptocurrency sphere, with some questioning whether the previous bullish trend remains intact. The confluence of global economic uncertainties and technical warning signs has created a climate of fear among investors, prompting many to liquidate their high-risk positions and seek safer asset classes.