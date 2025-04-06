Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » AUD/CHF settles above record low, posts 6% weekly loss

AUD/CHF settles above record low, posts 6% weekly loss

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: April 6, 2025

The AUD/CHF currency pair settled above a fresh record low of 0.5136 and registered its worst weekly performance since mid-January 2015, after China’s retaliatory move to US tariffs.

China announced on Friday it planned to implement 34% tariffs on all goods imported from the US, with the deadline set for April 10th. The move came as a response to the Trump administration’s 54% duties imposed on Chinese imports.

This fueled concerns over an escalating trade conflict between the world’s first two largest economies and triggered broad risk aversion, supporting traditional safe haven assets such as the Swiss Franc and mounting pressure on the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar.

Due to Australia’s strong trade ties with both the United States and, particularly, China, the imposition of these tariffs raised concerns about future disruptions to its export sector and overall economic growth.

The Aussie Dollar’s sharp depreciation has prompted a recalibration of expectations regarding the Reserve Bank of Australia’s future monetary policy. Markets have begun to price in a more aggressive easing cycle, expecting that the central bank will need to lower interest rates more substantially to buffer the domestic economy from the potential negative effects of the trade war.

Meanwhile, on the data front, Switzerland’s jobless rate has remained stable at 2.9% in March.

The minor Forex pair lost 6.18% for the week.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: USD/SGD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/SGD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/SGD within the range of 1.2712-1.2780. The pair closed at 1.2721, losing 0.28% on a daily basis.At 8:24 GMT today USD/SGD was up 0.01% for the day to trade at 1.2721. The pair touched a daily high at 1.2732 during […]
  • Gold trading outlook: futures gain for the first time in 7 trading days ahead of the US data stringGold trading outlook: futures gain for the first time in 7 trading days ahead of the US data string On Wednesday gold for delivery in June traded within the range of $1,217.50-$1,230.20. Futures closed at $1,225.15, edging down 0.31% compared to Tuesday’s close. It has been the 41st drop in the past 81 trading days and also a sixth […]
  • EUR/USD close to session lows after FOMC decisionEUR/USD close to session lows after FOMC decision The euro traded close to session lows against the US dollar on Thursday, after on Wednesday FOMC left its loose monetary policy without change, while investors turned their attention to the policy statement by the European Central Bank, […]
  • Dutch Bros prices $300 million stock offeringDutch Bros prices $300 million stock offering Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) on Thursday announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 11,538,461 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $26.00 per share.The company has also provided the underwriters with a 30-day option to […]
  • Amazon.com Inc share price down, to open a store on Alibaba’s TmallAmazon.com Inc share price down, to open a store on Alibaba’s Tmall US-based online retailer Amazon.com Inc. has been trying for a decade to expand in China and tap the Asian countrys booming e-commerce. Now the company has embarked on a new strategy to open a store in the marketplace of its local rival […]
  • Forex Market: NZD/USD daily forecastForex Market: NZD/USD daily forecast During Friday’s trading session NZD/USD traded within the range of 0.8539-0.8586 and closed at 0.8555.At 8:16 GMT today NZD/USD was losing 0.25% for the day to trade at 0.8534. The pair touched a daily low at 0.8530 at 7:30 GMT, breaching […]