Five Below’s stock ended Thursday’s trading session with a 27.81% drop to $58.83.

Investors remain pessimistic, as the pre-market price on Friday sank 9.91%.

Walmart and Target stocks also declined, with the latter’s share price falling 10.8%.

Steep Losses for Retail as Major Companies Extend Losses Into Friday

Thursday’s trading session proved particularly challenging for retail stocks, with Five Below Inc. being among the hardest hit companies as the discount retailer’s stock price plummeted by 27.81%, reaching $58.83. This steep decline reflects broader market anxieties stemming from President Trump’s announcement of widespread reciprocal tariffs on US imports, with the base duty starting at 10%. Concerns about the potential impact of these tariffs on retailers heavily reliant on global supply chains have shaken investor confidence.

The negative sentiment surrounding Five Below extends into pre-market trading on Friday, where the stock price indicated further weakness, showing an additional drop of 9.91%. This persistent downward pressure suggests that investors remain apprehensive about the company’s near-term prospects. The factors contributing to this plunge are multifaceted, encompassing worries about increased costs, potential supply chain disruptions, and the impact on consumer spending.

Five Below’s woes are not isolated, as other retailers also faced significant declines on Thursday. Walmart, Wayfair, and Dollar Tree all experienced downward pressure on their share prices. Target Corporation, a major player in the industry, saw its stock price fall by 10.8% on Thursday, with its closing price standing at $94.28. The downward trend persisted on Friday, with negative sentiment surrounding the stock, pushing the price toward a further decline to $92.36.

Adding to the negative outlook for Target, Evercore ISI revised its price objective for the company’s stock. The firm lowered its target price from to $120.00, $10 lower than the previous $130, indicating a reduced expectation for Target’s future stock performance.